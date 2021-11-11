CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney have already won 2 CMA Awards

Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney are early CMA winners ... times two. Ahead of Wednesday night's CMA Awards show, the two stars claimed a pair of trophies for their duet, “Half of My Hometown.”

Their awards are for CMA Musical Event of the Year and CMA Music Video of the Year. It’s the first time that Ballerini has ever won a CMA trophy, while Chesney is a nine-time winner. Their newest wins were announced on "Good Morning America" this morning.

“Half of My Hometown” is the fourth single to come off of Ballerini's latest album, "Kelsea." The song is inspired by the singer’s hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee -- a hometown she and Chesney share.

CMA Awards 2021: Complete list of nominations

In the Musical Event of the Year category, Ballerini and Chesney were up against an impressive list of contenders, including Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd, Kane Brown and Chris Young, Miranda Lambert and Elle King, and Luke Bryan and Jordan Davis.

To win Music Video of the Year, they beat out Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Brown and Young, and Morris and Hurd.

More winners will be announced Wednesday night at the 2021 CMA Awards, which broadcasts live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena beginning at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

GMA

GMA

