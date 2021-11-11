CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rivian Automotive stock soars in trading debut, in the largest IPO of the year

By Claudia Assis
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 7 days ago
Rivian Automotive Inc. goes public on Wednesday in the largest initial public offering of the year and the seventh largest U.S. IPO by offer size in nearly 30...

MarketWatch

Visa stock leads Dow, S&P 500 losers, as it cuts Dow's price by nearly 80 points

Visa Inc.'s stock dove 5.6% toward a nine-month low in morning trading Wednesday, enough to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 in losses, after Amazon.com Inc. said it will stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in the U.K. next year. Visa stock's price drop of $11.96 was cutting about 79 points off the Dow's price, while the Dow dropped 173 points, or 0.5%. The stock, currently on track to close at the lowest price since Feb. 3, has shed 7.1% year to date, while the Dow has gained 17.5%.
MarketWatch

Hertz plans $1.5 billion offering of five-year high-yield bonds

Rental-care company Hertz Global Holdings Inc. said Wednesday it is planning to offer $1.5 billion in five-year high-yield bonds in a private placement. Proceeds will be used along with cash on hand to repurchase all or some of the company's outstanding Series A preferred stock, and for general corporate purposes. The company, which emerged from bankruptcy in July, resumed trading on Nasdaq last week and selling shareholders raised $1.29 billion by selling shares ahead of the relisting. The company did not receive any proceeds from those sales. Shares were up 1.2% premarket.
MarketWatch

Alcoa to transfer $1 billion in pension obligations to Athene Holding

Alcoa Corp. said Wednesday that it has bought group annuity contracts that will help transfer $1 billion in pension obligations for defined benefit pension plans for certain retirees and beneficiaries in the U.S. The aluminum company's stock rose 1.6% in premarket trading. The transfer will be completed later in November. Alcoa said the group annuity contracts will be executed by subsidiaries of Athene Holding Ltd. , with Athene assuming payments in December 2021 for about 11,200 participants in U.S. pension plans. The stock has soared 109.1% year to date through Tuesday, while Athene shares have shot up 99.6% and the S&P 500 has gained 25.2%.
MarketWatch

Alibaba-led consortium poised for $8 billion deal for China chip giant Tsinghua: report

A consortium led by multinational tech giant Alibaba Group Holding could be set to take over debt-ridden Chinese chipmaker, Tsinghua Unigroup, in a deal worth over 50 billion yuan ($7.8 billion), Bloomberg New reported Wednesday, citing sources. Alibaba's bid was seen as leading due to its weight in the tech space and financial position, and as it already has a cloud and chip business. Shares of Unisplendour , a unit of Tsinghua, climbed 5% in Shenzhen on Wednesday. None of the parties involved would offer comment to Bloomberg. The transaction is expected to be completed by December.
The Motley Fool

An Earnings and IPO Roundup: DoorDash, Coinbase, Rivian Automotive

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) shares rise on an international acquisition. Coinbase falls as trading activity in the third quarter was lower than expected. Motley Fool analyst Asit Sharma analyzes those stories and more. To catch full episodes of all The Motley Fool's free podcasts, check out our podcast center. To get started...
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) shed 0.64% to $340.77 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.33% to 15,921.57 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.58% to 35,931.05. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $43.56 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
MarketWatch

Partners Group buys U.S. HVAC company DiversiTech at an enterprise value of $2.2 billion

Partners Group Holding AG said Wednesday it agreed to buy DiversiTech - a Georgia-based manufacturer and supplier of parts and accessories for heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment - from Permira at an enterprise value of $2.2 billion. Permira and management will remain minority investors in the company, which was founded in 1971 and based near Atlanta. DiversiTech employs 1,250 people at 20 locations in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. Partners Group said it plans to accelerating new product development, expand through mergers and acquisitions and boost internal manufacturing capabilities. Partners Group managing director Andrew Oliver led the deal. Shares of Partners Group rose 0.7%.
investing.com

India's Paytm set for trading debut after $2.5 billion IPO

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian digital payments company Paytm is set to make its stock market debut on Thursday, after its $2.5 billion initial public offering (IPO), India's largest, was oversubscribed last week. Paytm, which counts China's Ant Group and SoftBank among its backers, raised $1.1 billion from institutional investors...
