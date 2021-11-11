CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good luck escaping inflation — the biggest contributors to the 31-year high include rent, gas and groceries

By Elisabeth Buchwald
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Consumer Price Index rose by 0.9% last month stemming from broad-based price...

CBS New York

Sen. Schumer Calls On President To Provide Temporary Relief As Gas Prices Rise Along With Inflation

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — You’ve probably noticed that everything you need to buy is a little bit more expensive lately, including gas and groceries. That’s because inflation continues to rear its ugly head. Whether it’s the price at the pump or the cost of buying eggs and milk, sticker shock is hitting families where they feel it most. “It’s getting expensive to have a car in New York City,” Alec Ruiz said. “It’s like the price of a pair of shoes to fill your car essentially,” Staci Cunliffe said. “The water, the milk. There’s nothing that we can buy that is actually affordable for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KTLA

Key reason for supply shortages: Americans keep spending

Take a step back from the picked-over store shelves, the stalled container ships and the empty auto showrooms, and you’ll find a root cause of the shortages of just about everything. Even as the pandemic has dragged on, U.S. households flush with cash from stimulus checks, booming stock markets and enlarged home equity have felt […]
ECONOMY
Person
Jerome Powell
SmartAsset

Investors Who Want to Beat Inflation Watch This Index

Inflation causes prices of goods and services to increase over time. This increase causes money to have less purchasing power in the future than it does today. It also threatens investment portfolios. Thus, investors seek to beat inflation with higher … Continue reading → The post Investors Who Want to Beat Inflation Watch This Index appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
BUSINESS
leedaily.com

What Is Driving Us Inflation to a 31-year High? These Reasons Are Complicated

Americans are feeling the pinch in just about every aspect of daily life due to inflation at a 31-year high. There’s been plenty of finger-pointing from both sides of the political aisle regarding who is liable for the increasing costs, but as always with problems that have such an extensive effect, the reasons are complicated.
BUSINESS
AFP

US shoppers undaunted by inflation -- so far

Stronger-than-expected retail sales data and earnings from big-box chains painted a heady picture of US consumers on Tuesday despite global supply chain snarls that have fueled inflation and created shortages. The Commerce Department reported retail sales in October scored their biggest month-on-month jump since March. Earlier, both Home Depot and Walmart released results that topped expectations, with the latter offering reassurances it expects sufficient inventories for the festive season and emphasizing a cautious approach in passing on higher costs to consumers. Together, the government data and earnings suggest that many consumers are still well situated thanks to a strong employment market and government support payments sent out earlier in the pandemic.
BUSINESS
CNN

Inflation, explained: Why prices keep going up and who's to blame

New York (CNN Business) — Confused about inflation? You're not alone. Inflation is, paradoxically, both incredibly simple to understand and absurdly complicated. Let's start with the simplest version: Inflation happens when prices broadly go up. That "broadly" is important: At any given time, the price of goods will fluctuate based...
BUSINESS
CBS News

A record 4.4 million Americans quit their jobs in September

America's "Great Resignation" is continuing as the so-called "quits" rate — the percentage of workers who handed in their notice — rose to a record 3%, reflecting that 4.4 million people quit their jobs in September, the government said on Friday. The number of unfilled jobs remained at 10.4 million...
BUSINESS
