CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

New multipurpose building proposed for Bronx's Fordham Road, headed to community board vote

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sPCAw_0csdr51Z00

A new multipurpose building has been proposed on Fordham Road, and the community board is set to vote on whether to approve or deny the development.

The busy Bronx block may soon get a whole lot busier. Officials plan to input a multipurpose building with businesses and apartments, but some neighbors aren't for it.

The new development is set to be built at 660 East Fordham Road. The building now houses businesses like Tuff City Tattoo and Jacoby and Meyers Attorneys. The new building would be an 11-story mixed-use building with a supermarket on the ground floor and a medical use facility in the cellar along with 145 apartments. Fifty-nine parking spots would be removed with the building, but there would be 47 parking spots on the new site.

But neighbors say they are upset about the new building and feel like they have no power over what happens in their community.

The meeting is set to see whether the community board will be voting in favor of building up or keeping the neighborhood as it currently is.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Government
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fordham Road#Meyers Attorneys#The Community Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News 12

News 12

26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy