New multipurpose building proposed for Bronx's Fordham Road, headed to community board vote

A new multipurpose building has been proposed on Fordham Road, and the community board is set to vote on whether to approve or deny the development.

The busy Bronx block may soon get a whole lot busier. Officials plan to input a multipurpose building with businesses and apartments, but some neighbors aren't for it.

The new development is set to be built at 660 East Fordham Road. The building now houses businesses like Tuff City Tattoo and Jacoby and Meyers Attorneys. The new building would be an 11-story mixed-use building with a supermarket on the ground floor and a medical use facility in the cellar along with 145 apartments. Fifty-nine parking spots would be removed with the building, but there would be 47 parking spots on the new site.

But neighbors say they are upset about the new building and feel like they have no power over what happens in their community.

The meeting is set to see whether the community board will be voting in favor of building up or keeping the neighborhood as it currently is.