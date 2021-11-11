CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

United States sues Uber over alleged disability discrimination

By Susan Heavey, Sarah N. Lynch
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01QuWf_0cscq9aZ00
A screen displays the company logo of Uber Technologies Inc on the day of its IPO at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 10, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday sued ride-sharing service Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N) over allegations of overcharging people with disabilities, and asked a federal court to order the company to comply with a federal law protecting the disabled from discrimination.

The Justice Department's lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court in San Francisco, takes aim against an April 2016 policy by Uber of charging passengers "wait time" fees - a practice started in several cities that was eventually expanded nationwide.

It alleges that the policy discriminates against people with disabilities, in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act, saying that disabled people such as the blind or those who use wheelchairs or walkers need more than two minutes to get into an Uber car.

"People with disabilities deserve equal access to all areas of community life, including the private transportation services provided by companies like Uber," said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division in a statement.

"This lawsuit seeks to bring Uber into compliance with the mandate of the Americans with Disabilities Act while sending a powerful message that Uber cannot penalize passengers with disabilities simply because they need more time to get into a car."

The department is asking the court to order Uber to modify its wait time fee policy and pay monetary damages to those subjected to illegal fees.

Representatives for the company could not be immediately reached for comment.

Comments / 12

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
travelmole.com

DOJ sues Uber for overcharging disabled riders

The U.S. Justice Department initiated action against Uber over allegations it has been overcharging riders with disabilities. Uber has been charging passengers ‘wait time’ fees. The DOJ says it violates the Americans with Disabilities Act. The department wants the court to order Uber to compensate riders charged the fees and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
siliconangle.com

DOJ sues Uber over unfair pricing for people with disabilities

The U.S. Department of Justice announced today that it’s suing the ride-hailing giant Uber Technologies Inc. for allegedly overcharging disabled people. Uber charged people with disabilities a two-minute waiting time fee when they couldn’t get to the car within two minutes. The lawsuit claims that Uber’s charging people for this violates the Americans with Disabilities Act.
CONGRESS & COURTS
UPI News

Justice Dept. sues Uber for over charging customers with disabilities

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against ride-share company Uber, accusing it of overcharging customers with disabilities. The complaint filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California says the company's practice of charging a wait time fee that kicks in two minutes after an Uber driver arrives at the pickup location and stops when the trip begins discriminates against those with disabilities as they often require more than two minutes to enter the vehicle.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
County
San Francisco, CA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles Daily News

Feds sue Uber over wait time fees for disabled passengers

Uber Technologies was sued by the Biden administration for charging a “wait-time” fee to passengers with disabilities and allegedly refusing their refund requests, making them feel like “second-class” citizens. Uber’s failure to “make reasonable modifications” to its wait-time fee policy and ensure “equitable fares” for passengers with disabilities who need...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TechCrunch

The DOJ is suing Uber over claims its ‘wait time’ fee policy discriminates against people with disabilities

The suit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on Wednesday, alleged that Uber’s practice of imposing “wait time” fees on passengers with disabilities constituted discrimination, as those passengers may need more time to board the vehicle due to that disability. Uber launched its wait time policy in April 2016, charging fees from two minutes after the Uber vehicle arrives at the designated pickup location.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

SCOTUS suddenly very interested in California's Private Attorney General Act

(Reuters) - It may be time for lawyers who represent employees in Private Attorney General Act cases in California to start worrying about the U.S. Supreme Court. In PAGA cases, employees stand in the shoes of the state in representative actions to police employment law violations, with 75% of any recovery going to California and 25% to workers. Plaintiffs file thousands of PAGA suits annually.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disability#United States#U S Justice Department#Uber Technologies Inc#The Justice Department#The U S District Court#Americans#Civil Rights Division
The Hollywood Reporter

Will the Supreme Court Finally Declare Copyright Infringement As “Theft”?

For quite some time, there’s been an esoteric debate running in intellectual property circles as to whether copyright infringement is best characterized as thievery. Those arguing against the proposition generally make the point that piracy is not stealing because the owner is not deprived of using the work. Under this view, copyright infringement is more tantamount to trespass. On the other side are those who think it matters not that intellectual property is an intangible something incapable of being physically controlled. To quote President Joe Biden, “Piracy is flat, unadulterated theft, and it should be dealt with accordingly.” Thanks to some quirks...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Uber
CBS San Francisco

California AG Bonta: Amazon Concealed COVID-19 Case Info From Workers, Will Pay $500,000 Judgement

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Monday announced a stipulated judgment requiring Amazon to end harmful labor practices that concealed COVID-19 case numbers from workers and pay $500,000. The judgement will also require the company to provide key information on workplace protections in accordance with California’s “right-to-know” law, Assembly Bill 685 (AB 685) authored by Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gómez Reyes and signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in September. The first-of-its-kind judgment requires Amazon to stop concealing COVID-19 case numbers from workers in addition to providing existing workplace protections information. The complaint asserted that Amazon failed to adequately...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reuters

Reuters

226K+
Followers
240K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy