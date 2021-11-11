DoorDash (DASH) Misses Q3 EPS by 2c, Revenue Beats

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Maxeon (NASDAQ: MAXN) reported Q3 EPS of ($1.62), $0.22 worse than the analyst estimate of ($1.40). Revenue for the quarter came in at $220.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $227.98 million.
Home Depot (NYSE: HD) reported Q3 EPS of $3.92, $0.59 better than the analyst estimate of $3.33. Revenue for the quarter came in at $36.8 billion versus the consensus estimate of $34.49 billion. Comparable sales for the...
TJX Cos. (NYSE: TJX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.84, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.80. Revenue for the quarter came in at $12.5 billion versus the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Outlook:. For the start of the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2022, overall open-only comp store sales growth...
Lightning eMotors (NYSE: ZEV) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.67), $0.50 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.17). Revenue for the quarter came in at $6.26 million versus the consensus estimate of $5.51 million.
Beachbody Company (NYSE: BODY) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.13), $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.15). Revenue for the quarter came in at $208.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $246.93 million.
Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) reported Q4 EPS of $0.05, $0.10 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.15. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.38 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. For earnings...
Traeger, Inc. (NYSE: COOK) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.06), $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.08). Revenue for the quarter came in at $162 million versus the consensus estimate of $140.88 million.
NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.06), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.09). Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.52 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. GUIDANCE:. NIO Inc. sees Q4 2021 revenue of $1.4551-1.5684 billion, versus the consensus of $1.74 billion. Deliveries...
Compass Minerals (NYSE: CMP) reported Q3 EPS of ($1.65), $1.51 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.14). Revenue for the quarter came in at $211.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $208.9 million.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) reported Q3 EPS of $0.73, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of $0.67. Revenue for the quarter came in at $4.3 billion versus the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion.
Oatly (NASDAQ: OTLY) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.07), $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.09). Revenue for the quarter came in at $171.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $185.95 million.
CASI Pharma (NASDAQ: CASI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.07), $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.05). Revenue for the quarter came in at $8.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $7.54 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on CASI Pharma (CASI) click here.
Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.19), $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.17). Revenue for the quarter came in at $4.6 billion. For earnings history and...
Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX) reported Q1 EPS of ($0.30), $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.28). Revenue for the quarter came in at $6.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $6.31 million.
Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.07), $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.05). Revenue for the quarter came in at $192.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $203.45 million.
Pretium Resources (NYSE: PVG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.13, $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.15. Revenue for the quarter came in at $146.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $170.7 million.
GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.18, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.09. Revenue for the quarter came in at $116 million versus the consensus estimate of $114.78 million.
Opendoor (NASDAQ: OPEN) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.09), $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.17). Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.3 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion.
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.87), $0.48 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.39). Revenue for the quarter came in at $106.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $109.2 million.
FIGS (NYSE: FIGS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.05, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.03. Revenue for the quarter came in at $102.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $98.25 million. GUIDANCE:. FIGS sees Q4 2021 revenue of $410 million, versus the consensus of $398.96 million. For earnings history...
