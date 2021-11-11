CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

DoorDash (DASH) Misses Q3 EPS by 2c, Revenue Beats

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Maxeon (MAXN) Misses Q3 EPS by 22c, Guidance Misses

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Maxeon (NASDAQ: MAXN) reported Q3 EPS of ($1.62), $0.22 worse than the analyst estimate of ($1.40). Revenue for the quarter came in at $220.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $227.98 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Home Depot (HD) Tops Q3 EPS by 59c, Revenues Beat

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Home Depot (NYSE: HD) reported Q3 EPS of $3.92, $0.59 better than the analyst estimate of $3.33. Revenue for the quarter came in at $36.8 billion versus the consensus estimate of $34.49 billion. Comparable sales for the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Lightning eMotors (ZEV) Misses Q3 EPS by 50c, Revenue Beats

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Lightning eMotors (NYSE: ZEV) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.67), $0.50 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.17). Revenue for the quarter came in at $6.26 million versus the consensus estimate of $5.51 million.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Dash
StreetInsider.com

Beachbody Company (BODY) Tops Q3 EPS by 2c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Beachbody Company (NYSE: BODY) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.13), $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.15). Revenue for the quarter came in at $208.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $246.93 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Misses Q4 EPS by 10c, Revenue Beats

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) reported Q4 EPS of $0.05, $0.10 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.15. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.38 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. For earnings...
MUSIC
StreetInsider.com

Traeger, Inc. (COOK) Tops Q3 EPS by 2c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Traeger, Inc. (NYSE: COOK) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.06), $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.08). Revenue for the quarter came in at $162 million versus the consensus estimate of $140.88 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

NIO Inc. (NIO) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c, Q4 Revenue Guidance Misses Consensus

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.06), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.09). Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.52 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. GUIDANCE:. NIO Inc. sees Q4 2021 revenue of $1.4551-1.5684 billion, versus the consensus of $1.74 billion. Deliveries...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
StreetInsider.com

Compass Minerals (CMP) Q3 EPS Misses Consensus, Revenue Beats

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Compass Minerals (NYSE: CMP) reported Q3 EPS of ($1.65), $1.51 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.14). Revenue for the quarter came in at $211.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $208.9 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

AMD (AMD) Tops Q3 EPS by 6c, Revenue Beats, Guidance Tops Consensus

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) reported Q3 EPS of $0.73, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of $0.67. Revenue for the quarter came in at $4.3 billion versus the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

CASI Pharma (CASI) Misses Q3 EPS by 2c

CASI Pharma (NASDAQ: CASI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.07), $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.05). Revenue for the quarter came in at $8.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $7.54 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on CASI Pharma (CASI) click here.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Coupang (CPNG) Misses Q3 EPS by 2c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.19), $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.17). Revenue for the quarter came in at $4.6 billion. For earnings history and...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (FLUX) Misses Q1 EPS by 2c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX) reported Q1 EPS of ($0.30), $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.28). Revenue for the quarter came in at $6.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $6.31 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) Misses Q3 EPS by 2c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.07), $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.05). Revenue for the quarter came in at $192.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $203.45 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Pretium Resources (PVG) Misses Q3 EPS by 2c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pretium Resources (NYSE: PVG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.13, $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.15. Revenue for the quarter came in at $146.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $170.7 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Tops Q3 EPS by 9c, FY Revenue Guidance Misses

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.18, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.09. Revenue for the quarter came in at $116 million versus the consensus estimate of $114.78 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Opendoor (OPEN) Tops Q3 EPS by 8c, Revenue and Guidance Beat Consensus

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Opendoor (NASDAQ: OPEN) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.09), $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.17). Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.3 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Beyond Meat (BYND) Misses Q3 EPS by 48c, Revs Miss; Guides Q4 Revenues Lower

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.87), $0.48 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.39). Revenue for the quarter came in at $106.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $109.2 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

FIGS (FIGS) Tops Q3 EPS by 2c; Guides Higher

FIGS (NYSE: FIGS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.05, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.03. Revenue for the quarter came in at $102.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $98.25 million. GUIDANCE:. FIGS sees Q4 2021 revenue of $410 million, versus the consensus of $398.96 million. For earnings history...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy