Black Friday escooter deals 2021: There’s up to a third off Pure air and Bird air electric scooters

By Steve Hogarty
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

Black Friday is scooting towards us as fast as its tiny wheels can carry it, but while the festivities don’t officially kick off until 26 November, plenty of eager retailers are already getting stuck into early deals. Among them is Pure Electric , a UK-based purveyor of private electric scooters that feature heavily in our round-up of the best electric scooters .

We tested a bunch of competing scooters over the summer, and Pure Electric came out on top each time. As well as producing its own range, the retailer stocked around half of the scooters featured in our list. For Black Friday, Pure Electric is discounting 26 different models by up to £600, including premium and budget scooters from Ninebot Segway, Bird, and the industry leader Xiaomi.

Our personal highlight of the Black Friday selection is a £50 discount on the second generation Pure air electric scooter (was £449, now £399, Pureelectric.com ), the successor to the highest-rated scooter in our list. This stylish scooter strikes the perfect balance between affordability and build quality, and its pneumatic tyres can tackle even some of the worst, pothole-peppered roads.

Officially starting on 26 November, Black Friday brings some of the best deals on tech , toys , gaming , home appliances and more. We’re continuously scanning the web in search of the discounts worth your time and money, to help you navigate the Black Friday mayhem. Check out our comprehensive guide to this year’s best deals at the bottom of this page, and read on for more on Pure Electric’s hottest scooter discounts.

Pure air electric scooter: Was £449, now £399, Pureelectric.com

  • Weight: 17kg
  • Top speed: 15.5mph
  • Range: 18.6 miles
  • Charging time: 5.5 hours
  • Power: 500W
  • Wheels: 10in pneumatic tyres

The second generation Pure air electric scooter features a more powerful 500W motor for better acceleration and improved uphill performance, particularly for taller and heavier riders. It’s ideal for anyone who lives at the bottom of a hill (or, we suppose, at the top of a hill), and is waterproof for zooming to the office in all manner of wet weather conditions.

This is actually the improved version of the original (and since discontinued) Pure air, which we awarded best buy status in our round-up of the best electric scooters . We couldn’t get enough of this scooter, thanks to its no-fuss design, premium build quality, great value ride comfort and enormous range.

Bird air electric scooter: Was £449, now £299, Pureelectric.com

  • Weight: 13.6kg
  • Top speed: 15.5mph
  • Range: 16 miles
  • Charging time: 3 hours
  • Power: 250W
  • Wheels: 8in semi-solid tyres

This is a scooter you might find available as a rental in certain cities around the world. As such, it’s hard-wearing and designed to take a beating and come out on top no matter its rider.

It also carries over some fun features you might find in a typical scooter rental app, as we noted in our review of the Bird one , a similar scooter in the same range. “The companion app works much like it does when using rentals, allowing you to find the scooter using GPS tracking, remotely lock or unlock the scooter from your phone, and detect any thieving shenanigans when it’s parked up somewhere out of sight,” our reviewer noted.

Are electric scooters legal in the UK?

Yes. Trials of electric scooter rental services are currently taking place in over 50 towns and cities across the country.

As of summer 2021 you can hire a rental scooter in many London boroughs. Three electric scooter firms Dott, Lime and Tier, are supplying each borough with up to 150 scooters. London’s electric scooter trials joined existing schemes in Bristol, Newcastle and Bournemouth.

However, there are still limitations on privately owned electric scooters. These can only be used on private land and with the owner’s consent. If you use a private electric scooter on a public road the police can fine you for riding without insurance or a licence. You could also receive penalty points on your licence, and even have your scooter impounded.

