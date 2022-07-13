ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Memphis, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30gLS4_0csU3ulT00
Artur Begel // Shutterstock

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Memphis on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NfVwh_0csU3ulT00
Tripadvisor

#20. Bluefin Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (116 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 135 S Main St, Memphis, TN 38103-3615
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JFkah_0csU3ulT00
Tripadvisor

#19. Bayou Bar & Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (172 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2094 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN 38104-6502
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ADsyX_0csU3ulT00
Tripadvisor

#18. Joe's Crab Shack

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (133 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7990 Horizon Center Blvd, Memphis, TN 38133-5112
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oCGea_0csU3ulT00
Tripadvisor

#17. Sekisui Pacific Rim

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4724 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38117-4402
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dw4DJ_0csU3ulT00
Tripadvisor

#16. Southwind Fish

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: not available
- Address: 7915 Winchester Rd Ste 101, Memphis, TN 38125-2362
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lQJK1_0csU3ulT00
Tripadvisor

#15. Regina's Cajun Kitchen

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Cajun & Creole, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 60 N Main St, Memphis, TN 38103-2134
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eaCUw_0csU3ulT00
Tripadvisor

#14. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (2.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7750 Winchester Rd, Memphis, TN 38125
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uQvii_0csU3ulT00
Tripadvisor

#13. The Half Shell

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (92 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7825 Winchester Rd Suite 122, Memphis, TN 38125-2365
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08tcCY_0csU3ulT00
Tripadvisor

#12. Soul Fish Cafe - Wolfchase

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8413 Us-64, Memphis, TN 38133-4111
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e63hb_0csU3ulT00
Tripadvisor

#11. Krab Kingz Memphis

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7140 Stage Rd Ste 112- Bartlett #112, Memphis, TN 38133
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fCeSl_0csU3ulT00
Tripadvisor

#10. Owen Brennan's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (323 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6150 Poplar Ave Ste 150, Memphis, TN 38119-4727
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zR0Gx_0csU3ulT00
Tripadvisor

#9. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (88 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8161 Highway 64, Memphis, TN 38133
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rQFDZ_0csU3ulT00
Tripadvisor

#8. Tsunami

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (105 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 928 S Cooper St, Memphis, TN 38104-5605
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LRHYr_0csU3ulT00
Tripadvisor

#7. Half Shell

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (242 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 688 S Mendenhall Rd, Memphis, TN 38117-5213
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RgQIS_0csU3ulT00
Tripadvisor

#6. Humdingers

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (110 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6300 Poplar Ave Ste 101, Memphis, TN 38119-4711
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JWdoL_0csU3ulT00
Tripadvisor

#5. Pearl's Oyster House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (517 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 299 S Main St, Memphis, TN 38103-3907
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ESI8U_0csU3ulT00
Tripadvisor

#4. The Soul Fish Cafe Inc

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (337 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 862 S Cooper St, Memphis, TN 38104
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2204hx_0csU3ulT00
Tripadvisor

#3. Coastal Fish Company

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 415 Great View Dr E Suite 101, Memphis, TN 38134-2507
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E2n2g_0csU3ulT00
Tripadvisor

#2. Soul Fish Cafe - Poplar Avenue

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (204 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4720 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38117-4402
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ABL7Z_0csU3ulT00
Tripadvisor

#1. Flying Fish

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (866 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 105 S 2nd St, Memphis, TN 38103-3009
- Read more on Tripadvisor

