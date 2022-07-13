Artur Begel // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Memphis, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Memphis on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#20. Bluefin Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (116 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 135 S Main St, Memphis, TN 38103-3615

#19. Bayou Bar & Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (172 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2094 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN 38104-6502

#18. Joe's Crab Shack

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (133 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7990 Horizon Center Blvd, Memphis, TN 38133-5112

#17. Sekisui Pacific Rim

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4724 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38117-4402

#16. Southwind Fish

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: not available

- Address: 7915 Winchester Rd Ste 101, Memphis, TN 38125-2362

#15. Regina's Cajun Kitchen

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Cajun & Creole, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 60 N Main St, Memphis, TN 38103-2134

#14. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (46 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (2.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7750 Winchester Rd, Memphis, TN 38125

#13. The Half Shell

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (92 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7825 Winchester Rd Suite 122, Memphis, TN 38125-2365

#12. Soul Fish Cafe - Wolfchase

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8413 Us-64, Memphis, TN 38133-4111

#11. Krab Kingz Memphis

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7140 Stage Rd Ste 112- Bartlett #112, Memphis, TN 38133

#10. Owen Brennan's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (323 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6150 Poplar Ave Ste 150, Memphis, TN 38119-4727

#9. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (88 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8161 Highway 64, Memphis, TN 38133

#8. Tsunami

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (105 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 928 S Cooper St, Memphis, TN 38104-5605

#7. Half Shell

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (242 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 688 S Mendenhall Rd, Memphis, TN 38117-5213

#6. Humdingers

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (110 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6300 Poplar Ave Ste 101, Memphis, TN 38119-4711

#5. Pearl's Oyster House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (517 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 299 S Main St, Memphis, TN 38103-3907

#4. The Soul Fish Cafe Inc

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (337 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 862 S Cooper St, Memphis, TN 38104

#3. Coastal Fish Company

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 415 Great View Dr E Suite 101, Memphis, TN 38134-2507

#2. Soul Fish Cafe - Poplar Avenue

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (204 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4720 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38117-4402

#1. Flying Fish

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (866 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 105 S 2nd St, Memphis, TN 38103-3009

