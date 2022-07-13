Linda Hughes Photography // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Evansville, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Evansville on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#7. O'Charley's

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (37 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5125 Pearl Drive, Evansville, IN 47712

#6. Tin Fish Newburgh

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (132 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 300 W. Jennings Street Suite 8, Newburgh, IN 47630

#5. Cavanugh's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (247 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 421 NW Riverside Dr, Evansville, IN 47708-1047

#4. Catfish Willy's Seafood & Crab Shack

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Cajun & Creole

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5720 E Virginia St, Evansville, IN 47715-2673

#3. Sam's Southern Eatery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 420 S Green River Rd, Evansville, IN 47715-7307

#2. Red Lobster

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4605 Bellemeade Ave, Evansville, IN 47714

#1. Bonefish Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (247 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6401 East Lloyd Expressway, Evansville, IN 47715

