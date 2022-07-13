ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Evansville, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

Linda Hughes Photography // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Evansville, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Evansville on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zp1J2_0csU3hXG00
Tripadvisor

#7. O'Charley's

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5125 Pearl Drive, Evansville, IN 47712
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xituk_0csU3hXG00
Tripadvisor

#6. Tin Fish Newburgh

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (132 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 300 W. Jennings Street Suite 8, Newburgh, IN 47630
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PcbiO_0csU3hXG00
Tripadvisor

#5. Cavanugh's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (247 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 421 NW Riverside Dr, Evansville, IN 47708-1047
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TiofR_0csU3hXG00
Tripadvisor

#4. Catfish Willy's Seafood & Crab Shack

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Cajun & Creole
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5720 E Virginia St, Evansville, IN 47715-2673
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OhfTN_0csU3hXG00
Tripadvisor

#3. Sam's Southern Eatery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 420 S Green River Rd, Evansville, IN 47715-7307
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u4zGg_0csU3hXG00
Tripadvisor

#2. Red Lobster

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4605 Bellemeade Ave, Evansville, IN 47714
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JAHOD_0csU3hXG00
Tripadvisor

#1. Bonefish Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (247 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6401 East Lloyd Expressway, Evansville, IN 47715
