Seattle, WA

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Seattle, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 3 days ago

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Seattle on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#30. Sunfish Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (111 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2800 Alki Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116-2723
#29. Taylor Shellfish Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (181 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1521 Melrose Ave, Seattle, WA 98122-3607
#28. Jack's Fish Spot

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (371 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Price: $
- Address: 1514 Pike Pl, Seattle, WA 98101-1574
#27. Shiro's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (490 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2401 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA 98121-1424
#26. Place Pigalle Restaurant and Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (449 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 81 Pike St, Seattle, WA 98101-2024
#25. Japonessa Sushi Cocina

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (846 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1400 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98101-2004
#24. Ivar's Salmon House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (839 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 401 NE Northlake Way, Seattle, WA 98105-6818
#23. Taylor Shellfish Farms

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (101 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 410 Occidental Ave S, Seattle, WA 98104-2836
#22. Duke's Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (329 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2516 Alki Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116-2238
#21. The Crab Pot Seafood Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (3,475 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1301 Alaskan Way, Seattle, WA 98101-2013
#20. Athenian Seafood Restaurant and Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,257 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1517 Pike Pl, Seattle, WA 98101-1526
#19. Anthony's Pier 66 & Bell Street Diner

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,455 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2201 Alaskan Way, Seattle, WA 98121-1604
#18. Cutters Crabhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,234 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2001 Western Ave, Seattle, WA 98121-2163
#17. Etta's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,605 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2020 Western Ave, Seattle, WA 98121-2109
#16. Palisade

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (695 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2601 W Marina Place, Seattle, WA 98199
#15. Taylor Shellfish Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (354 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 124 Republican St, Seattle, WA 98109-4534
#14. The Walrus and the Carpenter

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (507 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4743 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107-4844
#13. Ivar's Fish Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (534 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1001 Alaskan Way Ste. 101, Seattle, WA 98104
#12. Pike Place Chowder

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (403 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Price: $
- Address: 600 Pine St Ste 404, Seattle, WA 98101-3700
#11. Rays

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,221 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6049 Seaview Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107-2658
#10. Shaker + Spear

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (297 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2000 2nd Avenue, Seattle, WA 98121
#9. AQUA by El Gaucho

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (754 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2801 Alaskan Way Pier 70, Seattle, WA 98121-1134
#8. Ivar's Acres of Clams

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,127 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1001 Alaskan Way Pier 54, Seattle, WA 98104-1028
#7. Duke's Seafood & Chowder

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (939 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1111 Fairview Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109-4418
#6. Salty's on Alki Beach

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,399 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1936 Harbor Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98126-2031
#5. Market Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (256 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1509 Pike Pl Ste 3, Seattle, WA 98101-1526
#4. Pike Place Chowder

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,260 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Price: $
- Address: 1530 Post Aly Flagship Chowder House, Seattle, WA 98101-3520
#3. Shuckers Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (987 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 411 University St Fairmont Olympic Hotel, Seattle, WA 98101-2507
#2. Rockcreek Seafood & Spirits

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (434 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4300 Fremont Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103-7224
#1. Chinook's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (605 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1900 W Nickerson St #103, Seattle, WA 98119-1661
