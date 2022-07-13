ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Asheville, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Asheville on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BKC3w_0csSnTjp00
Tripadvisor

#15. O' Charley's

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (95 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2 Kenilworth Knolls, Asheville, NC 28805
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gb5K2_0csSnTjp00
Tripadvisor

#14. Huli Sue's BBQ And Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1 Page Ave The Grove Arcade, Asheville, NC 28801-2382
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Gob1_0csSnTjp00
Tripadvisor

#13. The Corner Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,674 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3 Boston Way, Asheville, NC 28803-2653
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JIiRP_0csSnTjp00
Tripadvisor

#12. Isa's French Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (863 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1 Battery Park Ave, Asheville, NC 28801-2717
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09wE1v_0csSnTjp00
Tripadvisor

#11. Chestnut

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,217 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 48 Biltmore Ave, Asheville, NC 28801-3625
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SkmO2_0csSnTjp00
Tripadvisor

#10. The Blackbird Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (898 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Wine Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 47 Biltmore Ave, Asheville, NC 28801-3626
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qjtj1_0csSnTjp00
Tripadvisor

#9. Crab Du Jour

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (2.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 115 Tunnel Rd, Asheville, NC 28805-1817
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FAzCt_0csSnTjp00
Tripadvisor

#8. 131 MAIN Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (623 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 308 Thetford St, Asheville, NC 28803-5062
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UahLV_0csSnTjp00
Tripadvisor

#7. The Bull & Beggar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (334 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 37 Paynes Way #007, Asheville, NC 28801-2626
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j5S7L_0csSnTjp00
Tripadvisor

#6. Little Pearl Asheville

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 15 Peaks Center Ln, Asheville, NC 28805-0055
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iHL6k_0csSnTjp00
Tripadvisor

#5. Harbor Inn Seafood Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (254 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 880 Brevard Rd, Asheville, NC 28806-2206
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GMbhz_0csSnTjp00
Tripadvisor

#4. Red Lobster

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (189 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 139 Tunnel Rd, Asheville, NC 28805
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HgA67_0csSnTjp00
Tripadvisor

#3. Oyster House Brewing Company

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (206 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 625 Haywood Rd, Asheville, NC 28806-3255
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bkLkt_0csSnTjp00
Tripadvisor

#2. The Lobster Trap

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,230 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Healthy, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 35 Patton Ave, Asheville, NC 28801-3314
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2olzLM_0csSnTjp00
Tripadvisor

#1. Jettie Rae's Oyster House

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (464 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 143 Charlotte St, Asheville, NC 28801-1917
- Read more on Tripadvisor

