Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Asheville, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Asheville on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#15. O' Charley's

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (95 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2 Kenilworth Knolls, Asheville, NC 28805

#14. Huli Sue's BBQ And Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1 Page Ave The Grove Arcade, Asheville, NC 28801-2382

#13. The Corner Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,674 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3 Boston Way, Asheville, NC 28803-2653

#12. Isa's French Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (863 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, Steakhouse

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1 Battery Park Ave, Asheville, NC 28801-2717

#11. Chestnut

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,217 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 48 Biltmore Ave, Asheville, NC 28801-3625

#10. The Blackbird Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (898 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Wine Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 47 Biltmore Ave, Asheville, NC 28801-3626

#9. Crab Du Jour

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (2.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (2.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 115 Tunnel Rd, Asheville, NC 28805-1817

#8. 131 MAIN Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (623 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 308 Thetford St, Asheville, NC 28803-5062

#7. The Bull & Beggar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (334 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 37 Paynes Way #007, Asheville, NC 28801-2626

#6. Little Pearl Asheville

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (16 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 15 Peaks Center Ln, Asheville, NC 28805-0055

#5. Harbor Inn Seafood Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (254 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 880 Brevard Rd, Asheville, NC 28806-2206

#4. Red Lobster

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (189 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 139 Tunnel Rd, Asheville, NC 28805

#3. Oyster House Brewing Company

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (206 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 625 Haywood Rd, Asheville, NC 28806-3255

#2. The Lobster Trap

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,230 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Healthy, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 35 Patton Ave, Asheville, NC 28801-3314

#1. Jettie Rae's Oyster House

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (464 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 143 Charlotte St, Asheville, NC 28801-1917

