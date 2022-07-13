ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Amarillo, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Amarillo on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

Tripadvisor

#8. La Bella Pizza on Olsen

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3801 Olsen Blvd # TX Unit 9, Amarillo, TX 79109
Tripadvisor

#7. House Divided Restaurant & Sports Grill

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7609 Hillside Rd, Amarillo, TX 79119-8359
Tripadvisor

#6. Mr Fish

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2812 South West 6th Avenue, Amarillo, TX 79106-8954
Tripadvisor

#5. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (102 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3311 I-40 W, Amarillo, TX 79109
Tripadvisor

#4. The Lazy Gator

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6103 Hillside Rd Suite 200, Amarillo, TX 79109-7205
Tripadvisor

#3. The Drunken Oyster

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Cajun & Creole, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7606 SW 45th Ave Ste 100, Amarillo, TX 79119
Tripadvisor

#2. Scott's Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (71 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4150 Paramount Blvd, Amarillo, TX 79109-5578
Tripadvisor

#1. The Lost Cajun- Amarillo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (142 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2401 I-40 W Frontage Rd Woflin Square Shopping Center, Amarillo, TX 79109
