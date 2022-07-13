Linda Hughes Photography // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Albuquerque, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Albuquerque on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#20. Seared

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (91 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 119 San Pasquale Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM 87104-1153

#19. mariscoes altimar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: Coors N i40, Albuquerque, NM

#18. Poki Poblano

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Fusion, Japanese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6910 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109-1406

#17. Pelican's Restaurant and Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (87 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 10022 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114-4443

#16. Hello Poke

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Sushi

- Price: $

- Address: 6300 San Mateo Blvd NE D4, Albuquerque, NM 87109-3553

#15. Slapfish

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2100 Louisiana Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110-5419

#14. Crackin' Crab

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 10660 Unser Blvd NW Suite B, Albuquerque, NM 87114-5348

#13. El Zarandeado

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Spanish

- Price: not available

- Address: 6500 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108-1813

#12. Poki Poki Cevicheria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2300 Central Ave SE Suite B, Albuquerque, NM 87106-1431

#11. Red Lobster

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (66 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 10520 Coors Bypass NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114

#10. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (85 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5555 Montgomery Blvd NE Ste 3, Albuquerque, NM 87109

#9. Down and Dirty Seafood Boil

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4200 Wyoming Blvd NE Ste B2 Need to include their menu, Albuquerque, NM 87111-3161

#8. Mariscos La Playa

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5210 San Mateo Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109-2481

#7. Pelican's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (173 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9800 Montgomery Blvd NE Ste B, Albuquerque, NM 87111-3576

#6. Crackin' Crab

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (73 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4959 Pan American West Fwy NE #c, Albuquerque, NM 87109-2242

#5. Slapfish

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (66 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6400 Holly Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87113-2549

#4. Down N Dirty Seafood Boil

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (79 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6100 4th St NW, Albuquerque, NM 87107-5309

#3. Sharky's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (74 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Mexican

- Price: $

- Address: 5420 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105-1856

#2. Mariscos Altamar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (222 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1517 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87121-1153

#1. Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,106 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5011 Pan American West Fwy NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109-2239

