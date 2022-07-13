ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Albuquerque, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XUmN7_0csSnNgh00
Linda Hughes Photography // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Albuquerque, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Albuquerque on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Albuquerque

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xovIg_0csSnNgh00
Tripadvisor

#20. Seared

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (91 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 119 San Pasquale Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM 87104-1153
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UiJTb_0csSnNgh00
Tripadvisor

#19. mariscoes altimar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: Coors N i40, Albuquerque, NM
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rB1qO_0csSnNgh00
Tripadvisor

#18. Poki Poblano

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Fusion, Japanese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6910 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109-1406
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HKRDl_0csSnNgh00
Tripadvisor

#17. Pelican's Restaurant and Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (87 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10022 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114-4443
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Lv8K_0csSnNgh00
Tripadvisor

#16. Hello Poke

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Sushi
- Price: $
- Address: 6300 San Mateo Blvd NE D4, Albuquerque, NM 87109-3553
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Albuquerque

Tripadvisor

#15. Slapfish

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2100 Louisiana Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110-5419
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aTbqP_0csSnNgh00
Tripadvisor

#14. Crackin' Crab

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10660 Unser Blvd NW Suite B, Albuquerque, NM 87114-5348
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zvSWE_0csSnNgh00
Tripadvisor

#13. El Zarandeado

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Spanish
- Price: not available
- Address: 6500 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108-1813
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZDnvm_0csSnNgh00
Tripadvisor

#12. Poki Poki Cevicheria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2300 Central Ave SE Suite B, Albuquerque, NM 87106-1431
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mi2FZ_0csSnNgh00
Tripadvisor

#11. Red Lobster

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (66 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10520 Coors Bypass NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Albuquerque

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gcvgl_0csSnNgh00
Tripadvisor

#10. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5555 Montgomery Blvd NE Ste 3, Albuquerque, NM 87109
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31kwQW_0csSnNgh00
Tripadvisor

#9. Down and Dirty Seafood Boil

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4200 Wyoming Blvd NE Ste B2 Need to include their menu, Albuquerque, NM 87111-3161
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VhxWF_0csSnNgh00
Tripadvisor

#8. Mariscos La Playa

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5210 San Mateo Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109-2481
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kIGpH_0csSnNgh00
Tripadvisor

#7. Pelican's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (173 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9800 Montgomery Blvd NE Ste B, Albuquerque, NM 87111-3576
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C90q7_0csSnNgh00
Tripadvisor

#6. Crackin' Crab

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (73 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4959 Pan American West Fwy NE #c, Albuquerque, NM 87109-2242
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Albuquerque metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15iKFy_0csSnNgh00
Tripadvisor

#5. Slapfish

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (66 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6400 Holly Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87113-2549
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KKhe2_0csSnNgh00
Tripadvisor

#4. Down N Dirty Seafood Boil

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (79 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6100 4th St NW, Albuquerque, NM 87107-5309
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3htebv_0csSnNgh00
Tripadvisor

#3. Sharky's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (74 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Mexican
- Price: $
- Address: 5420 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105-1856
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xrrpS_0csSnNgh00
Tripadvisor

#2. Mariscos Altamar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (222 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1517 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87121-1153
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tLJ4f_0csSnNgh00
Tripadvisor

#1. Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,106 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5011 Pan American West Fwy NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109-2239
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Metros sending the most people to Albuquerque

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albuquerque, NM
Restaurants
Albuquerque, NM
Food & Drinks
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Lifestyle
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sharky
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy