Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Portland, Oregon, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 3 days ago

Artur Begel // Shutterstock

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Portland, Oregon on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

Tripadvisor

#27. The Original Halibuts

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Pub
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 625 NE Killingsworth Street, Portland, OR 97211
Tripadvisor

#26. Flying Fish Company

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3004 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97214
Tripadvisor

#25. UglyFish

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood
- Price: $
- Address: 7403 SW Bridgeport Rd # K6, Portland, OR 97224-7727
Tripadvisor

#24. Powell's Seafood Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Seafood
- Price: not available
- Address: 6633 SE Powell Blvd, Portland, OR 97206-2635
Tripadvisor

#23. Hawthorne Fish House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4343 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97215-3162
Tripadvisor

#22. The Frying Scotsman

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (56 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood
- Price: $
- Address: SW 9th and Alder St, Portland, OR 97205, Portland, OR
Tripadvisor

#21. Chart House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (396 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5700 SW Terwilliger, Portland, OR 97239
Tripadvisor

#20. B&T Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3113 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202-1452
Tripadvisor

#19. Bamboo Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (179 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 404 SW 12th Ave, Portland, OR 97205-2329
Tripadvisor

#18. QuickFish Poke Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Hawaiian, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1122 SW Stark St, Portland, OR 97205-2381
Tripadvisor

#17. La Moule

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (92 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2500 SE Clinton St, Portland, OR 97202-1239
Tripadvisor

#16. Headwaters at the Heathman

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (230 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1001 SW Broadway The Heathman Hotel, Portland, OR 97205-3004
Tripadvisor

#15. Olympia Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4214 N Mississippi Ave, Portland, OR 97217-3133
Tripadvisor

#14. Corbett Fish House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (138 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5901 SW Corbett Ave, Portland, OR 97239-3709
Tripadvisor

#13. Fishwife

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5328 N Lombard St, Portland, OR 97203-4218
Tripadvisor

#12. McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (600 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 0309 SW Montgomery St, Portland, OR 97201
Tripadvisor

#11. King Tide Fish & Shell

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (99 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1510 SW Harbor Way, Portland, OR 97201-5105
Tripadvisor

#10. Acadia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (105 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1303 NE Fremont St, Portland, OR 97212-2218
Tripadvisor

#9. Jacqueline

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2039 South East Clinton Street, Portland, OR 97202-2244
Tripadvisor

#8. Dan & Louis Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (389 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 208 SW Ankeny St, Portland, OR 97204-2707
Tripadvisor

#7. Bamboo Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (138 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 836 NW 23rd Ave, Portland, OR 97210-3004
Tripadvisor

#6. Island Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (275 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 250 NE Tomahawk Island Dr, Portland, OR 97217-7938
Tripadvisor

#5. Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (357 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Contemporary, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR 97219-1915
Tripadvisor

#4. Salty's On The Columbia River

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,176 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3839 NE Marine Dr, Portland, OR 97211-2129
Tripadvisor

#3. Jake's Famous Crawfish

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,766 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 401 SW 12th Ave, Portland, OR 97205
Tripadvisor

#2. Cabezon Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (282 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5200 NE Sacramento St, Portland, OR 97213-2666
Tripadvisor

#1. Southpark Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (551 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 901 SW Salmon Street, Portland, OR 97205
