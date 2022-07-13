ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in San Antonio, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t5aHH_0csSnIH400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cmxPd_0csSnIH400
Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in San Antonio, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in San Antonio on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in San Antonio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xDPzw_0csSnIH400
Tripadvisor

#30. Smashin Crab

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 700 E Sonterra Blvd Suite 1117, San Antonio, TX 78258-4299
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bPY7t_0csSnIH400
Tripadvisor

#29. Sea Island Shrimp House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2119 S.W. Military Drive, San Antonio, TX 78224
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z9ASO_0csSnIH400
Tripadvisor

#28. Joe's Crab Shack

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (396 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 212 College St Suite 100, San Antonio, TX 78205
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P8Xc4_0csSnIH400
Tripadvisor

#27. Bill Miller's Laguna Madre Seafood Company

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 25127 W Interstate 10, San Antonio, TX 78257-9514
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jT0J0_0csSnIH400
Tripadvisor

#26. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (65 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5815 N Loop 1604 W, San Antonio, TX 78249-1361
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in San Antonio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49vjgr_0csSnIH400
Tripadvisor

#25. Mariscos Del Puerto

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Seafood
- Price: $
- Address: 10430 Culebra Rd, San Antonio, TX 78251-3602
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37aZWO_0csSnIH400
Tripadvisor

#24. Sea Island Shrimp House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (77 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11715 Bandera Road, San Antonio, TX 78250
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t2ja2_0csSnIH400
Tripadvisor

#23. El Bucanero

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (70 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 13802 Embassy Row, San Antonio, TX 78216-2079
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pZaLN_0csSnIH400
Tripadvisor

#22. Red Lobster

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8210 N Interstate 35, San Antonio, TX 78239
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O9fO6_0csSnIH400
Tripadvisor

#21. Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (137 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 406 Navarro St, San Antonio, TX 78205
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in San Antonio that require a graduate degree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NzwnF_0csSnIH400
Tripadvisor

#20. Bill Miller's Laguna Madre Seafood Company

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Fast Food
- Price: $
- Address: 10614 Westover Hills Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78251-4511
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Apvh6_0csSnIH400
Tripadvisor

#19. On The Bend Oyster Bar & Lounge

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (142 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 123 Losoya St #7, San Antonio, TX 78205-2607
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34OyIu_0csSnIH400
Tripadvisor

#18. Smashin Crab

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (94 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8910 Bandera Rd Suite 305, San Antonio, TX 78250-3224
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F9phP_0csSnIH400
Tripadvisor

#17. Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (121 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 15715 I-10 West, San Antonio, TX 78257
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lMBY2_0csSnIH400
Tripadvisor

#16. Sea Island Shrimp House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (109 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5959 N.W. Loop 410, San Antonio, TX 78238
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Dogs available for adoption in San Antonio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GymQJ_0csSnIH400
Tripadvisor

#15. 210 Ceviche Seafood and Mariscos

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9502 Interstate 10 Frontage Rd #101, San Antonio, TX 78230
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IzDTW_0csSnIH400
Tripadvisor

#14. Bourbon Street Seafood Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (91 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 22015 Ih 10 W Suite 101, San Antonio, TX 78256
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OYNrw_0csSnIH400
Tripadvisor

#13. Bourbon Street Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (92 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 103 9th St, San Antonio, TX 78215-1428
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wtkwp_0csSnIH400
Tripadvisor

#12. Sea Island Shrimp House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (127 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10303 W Interstate 10, San Antonio, TX 78230
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gAcpG_0csSnIH400
Tripadvisor

#11. Costa Pacifica

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (92 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 434 N. Loop 1604 West. Ste. 2101, San Antonio, TX 78232
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in San Antonio, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dwUau_0csSnIH400
Tripadvisor

#10. Silo Terrace Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (87 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 22211 W Interstate 10, San Antonio, TX 78257-1699
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48JNKO_0csSnIH400
Tripadvisor

#9. Landry's Seafood House

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (1,441 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 517 N Presa St, San Antonio, TX 78205-2646
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kcGNv_0csSnIH400
Tripadvisor

#8. Ernesto's Mexican Specialties

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (290 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2559 Jackson Keller Rd, San Antonio, TX 78230-5246
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J5F8O_0csSnIH400
Tripadvisor

#7. Bourbon Street Seafood Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (188 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2815 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, TX 78232-1708
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IiRf2_0csSnIH400
Tripadvisor

#6. Sea Island Shrimp House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (203 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 322 W. Rector, San Antonio, TX 78216
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in San Antonio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yLmUz_0csSnIH400
Tripadvisor

#5. Fish City Grill - Northwoods

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (135 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 18130 U.S. 281 North/San Pedro Suite #104, Northwoods Shopping Center, San Antonio, TX 78232
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nUEWe_0csSnIH400
Tripadvisor

#4. Ostra at Mokara Hotel and Spa

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,100 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 212 W Crockett St Riverwalk, San Antonio, TX 78205-2520
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HsxWW_0csSnIH400
Tripadvisor

#3. El Bucanero

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (237 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 16505 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX 78232-1903
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oWUo8_0csSnIH400
Tripadvisor

#2. Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,009 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 76 NE Interstate 410 Loop, San Antonio, TX 78216
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jih8Z_0csSnIH400
Tripadvisor

#1. Eddie V's Prime Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (873 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1834 N Loop 1604 W, San Antonio, TX 78248
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in San Antonio metro area

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
San Antonio, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Restaurants
San Antonio, TX
Restaurants
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tripadvisor Reviews#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Mexican Restaurants#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Tripadvisor Seafood#Americans#Tx
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy