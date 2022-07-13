Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in San Antonio, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in San Antonio on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#30. Smashin Crab

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 700 E Sonterra Blvd Suite 1117, San Antonio, TX 78258-4299

#29. Sea Island Shrimp House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (32 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2119 S.W. Military Drive, San Antonio, TX 78224

#28. Joe's Crab Shack

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (396 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 212 College St Suite 100, San Antonio, TX 78205

#27. Bill Miller's Laguna Madre Seafood Company

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 25127 W Interstate 10, San Antonio, TX 78257-9514

#26. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (65 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5815 N Loop 1604 W, San Antonio, TX 78249-1361

#25. Mariscos Del Puerto

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Seafood

- Price: $

- Address: 10430 Culebra Rd, San Antonio, TX 78251-3602

#24. Sea Island Shrimp House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (77 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 11715 Bandera Road, San Antonio, TX 78250

#23. El Bucanero

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (70 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 13802 Embassy Row, San Antonio, TX 78216-2079

#22. Red Lobster

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8210 N Interstate 35, San Antonio, TX 78239

#21. Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (137 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 406 Navarro St, San Antonio, TX 78205

#20. Bill Miller's Laguna Madre Seafood Company

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Fast Food

- Price: $

- Address: 10614 Westover Hills Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78251-4511

#19. On The Bend Oyster Bar & Lounge

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (142 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 123 Losoya St #7, San Antonio, TX 78205-2607

#18. Smashin Crab

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (94 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8910 Bandera Rd Suite 305, San Antonio, TX 78250-3224

#17. Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (121 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 15715 I-10 West, San Antonio, TX 78257

#16. Sea Island Shrimp House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (109 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5959 N.W. Loop 410, San Antonio, TX 78238

#15. 210 Ceviche Seafood and Mariscos

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9502 Interstate 10 Frontage Rd #101, San Antonio, TX 78230

#14. Bourbon Street Seafood Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (91 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 22015 Ih 10 W Suite 101, San Antonio, TX 78256

#13. Bourbon Street Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (92 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 103 9th St, San Antonio, TX 78215-1428

#12. Sea Island Shrimp House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (127 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 10303 W Interstate 10, San Antonio, TX 78230

#11. Costa Pacifica

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (92 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 434 N. Loop 1604 West. Ste. 2101, San Antonio, TX 78232

#10. Silo Terrace Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (87 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 22211 W Interstate 10, San Antonio, TX 78257-1699

#9. Landry's Seafood House

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (1,441 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 517 N Presa St, San Antonio, TX 78205-2646

#8. Ernesto's Mexican Specialties

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (290 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2559 Jackson Keller Rd, San Antonio, TX 78230-5246

#7. Bourbon Street Seafood Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (188 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2815 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, TX 78232-1708

#6. Sea Island Shrimp House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (203 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 322 W. Rector, San Antonio, TX 78216

#5. Fish City Grill - Northwoods

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (135 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 18130 U.S. 281 North/San Pedro Suite #104, Northwoods Shopping Center, San Antonio, TX 78232

#4. Ostra at Mokara Hotel and Spa

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,100 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 212 W Crockett St Riverwalk, San Antonio, TX 78205-2520

#3. El Bucanero

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (237 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 16505 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX 78232-1903

#2. Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,009 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 76 NE Interstate 410 Loop, San Antonio, TX 78216

#1. Eddie V's Prime Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (873 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1834 N Loop 1604 W, San Antonio, TX 78248

