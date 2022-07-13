Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Providence on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Providence

Tripadvisor

#17. Pizzico Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (139 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 762 Hope St, Providence, RI 02906-3638

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. The Roast House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (48 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 176 Columbus Ave, Pawtucket, RI 02860-5547

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Rooftop at the Providence G

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (85 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 100 Dorrance St., Providence, RI 02903-2850

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. The Old Gristmill Tavern

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (316 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 390 Fall River Ave, Seekonk, MA 02771

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Uncle Sushi & Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 570 Reservoir Ave, Cranston, RI 02910-1602

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Where people in Providence are moving to most

Tripadvisor

#12. Madeira Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (137 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, European

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 288 Warren Ave, East Providence, RI 02914-4732

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Oberlin

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (88 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 186 Union St, Providence, RI 02903-3408

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Yama Fuji

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1190 N Main St, Providence, RI 02904-1819

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Jacky's Waterplace and Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (241 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Japanese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 200 Exchange St, Providence, RI 02903-2621

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Al's Waterfront Restaurant & Lounge

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (30 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 28 Water St, East Providence, RI 02914-5022

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Providence

Tripadvisor

#7. Nami

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (88 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 198 Atwells Ave, Providence, RI 02903-1525

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Capri Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 58 De Pasquale Ave, Providence, RI 02903-1514

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Los Andes

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,373 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Peruvian, Latin

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 903 Chalkstone Ave, Providence, RI 02908-3558

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Waterman Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (719 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4 Richmond Sq Suite 100B, Providence, RI 02906-5117

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Dune Brothers

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 239 Dyer St, Providence, RI 02903-3927

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Providence metro area

Tripadvisor

#2. Bluefin Grille at the Providence Marriott Downtown

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (280 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1 Orms St Providence Marriott Downtown, Providence, RI 02904-2221

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Providence Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (379 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 283 Atwells Ave, Providence, RI 02903-1522

- Read more on Tripadvisor