Providence, RI

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FOurU_0csSnEkA00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bd4u2_0csSnEkA00
Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Providence on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wo6VL_0csSnEkA00
Tripadvisor

#17. Pizzico Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (139 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 762 Hope St, Providence, RI 02906-3638
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WHRg7_0csSnEkA00
Tripadvisor

#16. The Roast House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 176 Columbus Ave, Pawtucket, RI 02860-5547
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FTxC2_0csSnEkA00
Tripadvisor

#15. Rooftop at the Providence G

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 100 Dorrance St., Providence, RI 02903-2850
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a5z5J_0csSnEkA00
Tripadvisor

#14. The Old Gristmill Tavern

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (316 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 390 Fall River Ave, Seekonk, MA 02771
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2glMAK_0csSnEkA00
Tripadvisor

#13. Uncle Sushi & Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 570 Reservoir Ave, Cranston, RI 02910-1602
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2njQET_0csSnEkA00
Tripadvisor

#12. Madeira Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (137 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, European
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 288 Warren Ave, East Providence, RI 02914-4732
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K2ESH_0csSnEkA00
Tripadvisor

#11. Oberlin

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (88 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 186 Union St, Providence, RI 02903-3408
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KFqYo_0csSnEkA00
Tripadvisor

#10. Yama Fuji

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1190 N Main St, Providence, RI 02904-1819
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TeDNm_0csSnEkA00
Tripadvisor

#9. Jacky's Waterplace and Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (241 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Japanese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 200 Exchange St, Providence, RI 02903-2621
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24gMp7_0csSnEkA00
Tripadvisor

#8. Al's Waterfront Restaurant & Lounge

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 28 Water St, East Providence, RI 02914-5022
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vdii0_0csSnEkA00
Tripadvisor

#7. Nami

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (88 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 198 Atwells Ave, Providence, RI 02903-1525
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28LKg5_0csSnEkA00
Tripadvisor

#6. Capri Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 58 De Pasquale Ave, Providence, RI 02903-1514
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01pn4v_0csSnEkA00
Tripadvisor

#5. Los Andes

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,373 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Peruvian, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 903 Chalkstone Ave, Providence, RI 02908-3558
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LD05G_0csSnEkA00
Tripadvisor

#4. Waterman Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (719 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4 Richmond Sq Suite 100B, Providence, RI 02906-5117
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UWkbj_0csSnEkA00
Tripadvisor

#3. Dune Brothers

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 239 Dyer St, Providence, RI 02903-3927
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37BavL_0csSnEkA00
Tripadvisor

#2. Bluefin Grille at the Providence Marriott Downtown

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (280 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1 Orms St Providence Marriott Downtown, Providence, RI 02904-2221
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MRroL_0csSnEkA00
Tripadvisor

#1. Providence Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (379 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 283 Atwells Ave, Providence, RI 02903-1522
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Stacker

Stacker

ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

