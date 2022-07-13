Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Raleigh, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Raleigh on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#23. Stir

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (34 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4242 Six Forks Rd, Raleigh, NC 27609-6084

#22. The Big Easy

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (239 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 222 Fayetteville St, Raleigh, NC 27601-1310

#21. Saltwater Seafood & Fry Shack

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood

- Price: $

- Address: 4 Fenton St, Raleigh, NC 27604-2104

#20. Transfer Co. Food Hall

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Indian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 500 E Davie St, Raleigh, NC 27601-1955

#19. Jack's Seafood & Barbeque Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1516 New Bern Ave, Raleigh, NC 27610-2536

#18. Shuckers Oyster Bar & Grill

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (48 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 510 Glenwood Ave Suite 100, Raleigh, NC 27603-1239

#17. Crab House

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: not available

- Address: 6204 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC 27612

#16. Poke Burri

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Hawaiian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6613 Falls of Neuse Rd At Falls Village, Raleigh, NC 27615-6816

#15. Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4121 Main At North Hills St Suite 100, Raleigh, NC 27609-5756

#14. Crab Du Jour

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Cajun & Creole

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6320 Plantation Center Dr Plantation Point Shopping Center, Raleigh, NC 27616-5186

#13. Oak City Fish & Chips

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (2.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 511 S Wilmington St, Raleigh, NC 27601-1860

#12. Mayflower Seafood Restaurant

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (73 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3301 Capital Blvd, Raleigh, NC 27604-3339

#11. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (78 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4408 Old Wake Forest Road, Raleigh, NC 27609

#10. Cousins Maine Lobster Raleigh

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (76 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 411 W Morgan St, Raleigh, NC 27603-1825

#9. Bonefish Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (199 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4421 Six Forks Rd Ste 133, Raleigh, NC 27609-5761

#8. Raleigh Crab House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4538 Capital Blvd, Raleigh, NC 27604-4353

#7. The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (841 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4208 Six Forks Rd Suite 100, Raleigh, NC 27609-5733

#6. St. Roch Fine Oysters + Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 223 S Wilmington St, Raleigh, NC 27601-1433

#5. Cortez Seafood and Cocktail

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 413 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC 27603-2198

#4. Cape Fear Seafood Company

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (79 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 832 Spring Forest Rd, Raleigh, NC 27609-9100

#3. Captain Stanley's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (73 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3333 S Wilmington St, Raleigh, NC 27603-3539

#2. NC Seafood Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (223 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1201 Agriculture St, Raleigh, NC 27603-2366

#1. 42nd St Oyster Bar & Seafood Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,060 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 508 W Jones St, Raleigh, NC 27603-1429

