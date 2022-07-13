ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Reno, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gOisv_0csSmzpA00
Kzenon // Shutterstock

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Reno on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15u4bI_0csSmzpA00
Tripadvisor

#17. Atlantis Toucan Charlie's Buffet & Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (995 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3800 S Virginia St Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, Reno, NV 89502-6005
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Smmci_0csSmzpA00
Tripadvisor

#16. Chihuahua's Cantina & Grill

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7111 S Virginia St Suite C1, Reno, NV 89511-1115
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29FLjs_0csSmzpA00
Tripadvisor

#15. Beto's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Mexican
- Price: $
- Address: 575 W 5th St, Reno, NV 89503-4420
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KzN1j_0csSmzpA00
Tripadvisor

#14. Casa Grande Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4796 Caughlin Pkwy Suite 101, Reno, NV 89519-1005
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SNZuT_0csSmzpA00
Tripadvisor

#13. Land Ocean New American Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 13967 S Virginia St Suite 914, Reno, NV 89511-8999
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R1T7p_0csSmzpA00
Tripadvisor

#12. Poke King

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10490 N McCarran Blvd Suite 103, Reno, NV 89503-1893
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3obRLF_0csSmzpA00
Tripadvisor

#11. Sushi Pier

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (92 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1290 E Plumb Ln Ste J, Reno, NV 89502-3608
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KDBLe_0csSmzpA00
Tripadvisor

#10. Tokyo Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1999 S Virginia St, Reno, NV 89502-3463
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25sZOs_0csSmzpA00
Tripadvisor

#9. EL PESCADOR

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 499 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502-3501
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00QvqS_0csSmzpA00
Tripadvisor

#8. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (98 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5015 Kietzke Ln, Reno, NV 89511
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FUT9a_0csSmzpA00
Tripadvisor

#7. Pearl Oyster Bar & Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 407 N Virginia St, Reno, NV 89501
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d0x0R_0csSmzpA00
Tripadvisor

#6. Smee's Alaskan Fish Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 50 N Sierra St, Reno, NV 89501
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bNtRJ_0csSmzpA00
Tripadvisor

#5. Pearl Oyster Bar and Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (118 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: Silver Legacy Hotel, Reno, NV
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41zcXw_0csSmzpA00
Tripadvisor

#4. Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (287 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1100 Nugget Ave Nugget Casino Resort, Sparks, NV 89431-5750
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gpVb6_0csSmzpA00
Tripadvisor

#3. Crawfish Asian Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (103 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1296 E Plumb Ln Ste H, Reno, NV 89502-6917
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3psrTG_0csSmzpA00
Tripadvisor

#2. Oceano

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (643 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2707 S Virginia St, Reno, NV 89502-4213
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04OxkN_0csSmzpA00
Tripadvisor

#1. Atlantis Sky Terrace Sushi & Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (678 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3800 S Virginia St Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, Reno, NV 89502-6005
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

