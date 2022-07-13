Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Reno, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Reno on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

Tripadvisor

#17. Atlantis Toucan Charlie's Buffet & Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (995 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3800 S Virginia St Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, Reno, NV 89502-6005

Tripadvisor

#16. Chihuahua's Cantina & Grill

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (29 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7111 S Virginia St Suite C1, Reno, NV 89511-1115

#15. Beto's

#15. Beto's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Mexican

- Price: $

- Address: 575 W 5th St, Reno, NV 89503-4420

Tripadvisor

#14. Casa Grande Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4796 Caughlin Pkwy Suite 101, Reno, NV 89519-1005

Tripadvisor

#13. Land Ocean New American Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 13967 S Virginia St Suite 914, Reno, NV 89511-8999

#12. Poke King

#12. Poke King

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 10490 N McCarran Blvd Suite 103, Reno, NV 89503-1893

#11. Sushi Pier

#11. Sushi Pier

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (92 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1290 E Plumb Ln Ste J, Reno, NV 89502-3608

#10. Tokyo Sushi

#10. Tokyo Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1999 S Virginia St, Reno, NV 89502-3463

#9. EL PESCADOR

#9. EL PESCADOR

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 499 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502-3501

#8. Red Lobster

#8. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (98 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5015 Kietzke Ln, Reno, NV 89511

Tripadvisor

#7. Pearl Oyster Bar & Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 407 N Virginia St, Reno, NV 89501

Tripadvisor

#6. Smee's Alaskan Fish Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (32 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 50 N Sierra St, Reno, NV 89501

Tripadvisor

#5. Pearl Oyster Bar and Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (118 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: Silver Legacy Hotel, Reno, NV

#4. Oyster Bar

#4. Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (287 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1100 Nugget Ave Nugget Casino Resort, Sparks, NV 89431-5750

Tripadvisor

#3. Crawfish Asian Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (103 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1296 E Plumb Ln Ste H, Reno, NV 89502-6917

#2. Oceano

#2. Oceano

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (643 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2707 S Virginia St, Reno, NV 89502-4213

Tripadvisor

#1. Atlantis Sky Terrace Sushi & Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (678 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3800 S Virginia St Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, Reno, NV 89502-6005

