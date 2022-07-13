ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Atlanta, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

Artur Begel // Shutterstock

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Atlanta on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#27. The Pokespot

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Sushi
- Price: $
- Address: 200 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA 30303-1704
#26. Red Lobster

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (109 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3360 Camp Creek Parkway, Atlanta, GA 30344
#25. Crawfish Shack Seafood

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (126 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4337 Buford Hwy Suite 170, Atlanta, GA 30341-5044
#24. Bonefish Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (92 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2997 Cobb Parkway, Atlanta, GA 30339
#23. Louisiana Bistreaux

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3312 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305-1702
#22. McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (828 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 190 Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA 30303-2762
#21. Bon Ton Boil House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 674 Myrtle St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308-1445
#20. Sweet Auburn Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (185 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 171 Auburn Ave NE Suite P, Atlanta, GA 30303-2552
#19. The Oceanaire Seafood Room

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (376 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1100 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309-4501
#18. Copeland's of New Orleans Atlanta

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (449 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3101 Cobb Pkwy SE Suite 220, Atlanta, GA 30339-3497
#17. Fontaine's Oyster House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (162 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1026 1/2 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306-3551
#16. W. H. Stiles Fish Camp

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (144 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE Ponce City Market, Atlanta, GA 30308-1884
#15. The Big Ketch Saltwater Grill - Buckhead

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (174 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3279 Roswell Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305-1840
#14. BeetleCat

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (146 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 299 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307-5634
#13. Six Feet Under Pub and Fish House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (434 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 685 11th St NW Westside, Atlanta, GA 30318-5419
#12. Chops & Lobster Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (857 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 70 W Paces Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30305-1302
#11. Ray's on the River

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,216 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6700 Powers Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30339-2939
#10. Six Feet Under

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (683 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 437 Memorial Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30312-2277
#9. Atlanta Fish Market

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,293 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 265 Pharr Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305-2243
#8. Eight Sushi Lounge

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (192 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 930 Howell Mill Rd NW Suite B, Atlanta, GA 30318-5627
#7. St. Cecilia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (354 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3455 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30326-3254
#6. Kyma

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (490 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Mediterranean
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3085 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305-2624
#5. Ray's in the City

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,461 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 240 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA 30303-1340
#4. Lure

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (479 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1106 Crescent Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30309-3612
#3. Steamhouse Lounge

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (357 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1051 W Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309-3806
#2. The Optimist

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (963 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 914 Howell Mill Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318-0518
#1. C&S Seafood & Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (396 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3240 Cobb Pkwy SE, Atlanta, GA 30339-3896
