Artur Begel // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Atlanta, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Atlanta on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

Tripadvisor

#27. The Pokespot

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Sushi

- Price: $

- Address: 200 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA 30303-1704

Tripadvisor

#26. Red Lobster

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (109 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3360 Camp Creek Parkway, Atlanta, GA 30344

Tripadvisor

#25. Crawfish Shack Seafood

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (126 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4337 Buford Hwy Suite 170, Atlanta, GA 30341-5044

Tripadvisor

#24. Bonefish Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (92 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2997 Cobb Parkway, Atlanta, GA 30339

Tripadvisor

#23. Louisiana Bistreaux

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3312 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305-1702

Tripadvisor

#22. McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (828 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 190 Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA 30303-2762

Tripadvisor

#21. Bon Ton Boil House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 674 Myrtle St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308-1445

Tripadvisor

#20. Sweet Auburn Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (185 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 171 Auburn Ave NE Suite P, Atlanta, GA 30303-2552

Tripadvisor

#19. The Oceanaire Seafood Room

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (376 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1100 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309-4501

Tripadvisor

#18. Copeland's of New Orleans Atlanta

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (449 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3101 Cobb Pkwy SE Suite 220, Atlanta, GA 30339-3497

Tripadvisor

#17. Fontaine's Oyster House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (162 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1026 1/2 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306-3551

Tripadvisor

#16. W. H. Stiles Fish Camp

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (144 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE Ponce City Market, Atlanta, GA 30308-1884

Tripadvisor

#15. The Big Ketch Saltwater Grill - Buckhead

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (174 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3279 Roswell Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305-1840

Tripadvisor

#14. BeetleCat

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (146 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 299 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307-5634

Tripadvisor

#13. Six Feet Under Pub and Fish House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (434 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 685 11th St NW Westside, Atlanta, GA 30318-5419

Tripadvisor

#12. Chops & Lobster Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (857 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 70 W Paces Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30305-1302

Tripadvisor

#11. Ray's on the River

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,216 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 6700 Powers Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30339-2939

Tripadvisor

#10. Six Feet Under

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (683 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 437 Memorial Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30312-2277

Tripadvisor

#9. Atlanta Fish Market

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,293 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 265 Pharr Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305-2243

Tripadvisor

#8. Eight Sushi Lounge

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (192 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 930 Howell Mill Rd NW Suite B, Atlanta, GA 30318-5627

Tripadvisor

#7. St. Cecilia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (354 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3455 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30326-3254

Tripadvisor

#6. Kyma

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (490 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Mediterranean

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3085 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305-2624

Tripadvisor

#5. Ray's in the City

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,461 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 240 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA 30303-1340

Tripadvisor

#4. Lure

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (479 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1106 Crescent Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30309-3612

Tripadvisor

#3. Steamhouse Lounge

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (357 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1051 W Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309-3806

Tripadvisor

#2. The Optimist

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (963 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 914 Howell Mill Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318-0518

Tripadvisor

#1. C&S Seafood & Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (396 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3240 Cobb Pkwy SE, Atlanta, GA 30339-3896

