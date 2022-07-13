Artur Begel // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Albany, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Albany on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

Tripadvisor

#17. Ocean Palace

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 68 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12206-3002

Tripadvisor

#16. Hudson Harbor Steak and Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 351 Broadway, Albany, NY 12207-2914

Tripadvisor

#15. Plumb Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (48 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 15 2nd St, Troy, NY 12180-4080

Tripadvisor

#14. Unagi Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 118 4th St, Troy, NY 12180-4065

Tripadvisor

#13. Ted's Fish Fry

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (81 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

- Price: $

- Address: 636 New Loudon Rd, Latham, NY 12110-4002

Tripadvisor

#12. Ted's Fish Fry

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

- Price: $

- Address: 447 3rd Ave, Watervliet, NY 12189-3808

Tripadvisor

#11. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (165 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 170 Wolf Road, Colonie, NY 12205-5980

Tripadvisor

#10. Gene's Fish Fry

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food

- Price: $

- Address: 300 Troy Rd, Rensselaer, NY 12144-9475

Tripadvisor

#9. Athos Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (748 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Mediterranean

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1814 Western Ave, Albany, NY 12203-4602

Tripadvisor

#8. Casey's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (147 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 77 Washington Ave, Rensselaer, NY 12144-1551

Tripadvisor

#7. Barcelona Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (237 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Mediterranean

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1192 Western Ave, Albany, NY 12203-3315

Tripadvisor

#6. Ted's Fish Fry

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Fast Food

- Price: $

- Address: 1645 Western Ave, Albany, NY 12203-4221

Tripadvisor

#5. Ted's Fish Fry

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (115 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

- Price: $

- Address: 203 Wolf Rd # 1, Albany, NY 12205-1124

Tripadvisor

#4. The Boil Shack

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (39 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 59 Wolf Rd, Albany, NY 12205-2612

Tripadvisor

#3. Off Shore Pier Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (89 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 637 3rd Ave Ext, Rensselaer, NY 12144-5618

Tripadvisor

#2. Jack's Oyster House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (525 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 42-44 State Street, Albany, NY 12207-2804

Tripadvisor

#1. Black & Blue Steak and Crab

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (312 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1470 Western Ave, Albany, NY 12203-3538

