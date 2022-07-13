ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Albany, according to Tripadvisor

Artur Begel // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Albany, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Albany on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4csl41_0csSlgKo00
Tripadvisor

#17. Ocean Palace

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 68 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12206-3002
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZFklD_0csSlgKo00
Tripadvisor

#16. Hudson Harbor Steak and Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 351 Broadway, Albany, NY 12207-2914
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j7xkp_0csSlgKo00
Tripadvisor

#15. Plumb Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 15 2nd St, Troy, NY 12180-4080
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RkHwa_0csSlgKo00
Tripadvisor

#14. Unagi Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 118 4th St, Troy, NY 12180-4065
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VBgpS_0csSlgKo00
Tripadvisor

#13. Ted's Fish Fry

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (81 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Price: $
- Address: 636 New Loudon Rd, Latham, NY 12110-4002
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QkCYH_0csSlgKo00
Tripadvisor

#12. Ted's Fish Fry

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Price: $
- Address: 447 3rd Ave, Watervliet, NY 12189-3808
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DlFKq_0csSlgKo00
Tripadvisor

#11. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (165 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 170 Wolf Road, Colonie, NY 12205-5980
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36jrGk_0csSlgKo00
Tripadvisor

#10. Gene's Fish Fry

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food
- Price: $
- Address: 300 Troy Rd, Rensselaer, NY 12144-9475
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cIld9_0csSlgKo00
Tripadvisor

#9. Athos Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (748 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1814 Western Ave, Albany, NY 12203-4602
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hXSp4_0csSlgKo00
Tripadvisor

#8. Casey's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (147 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 77 Washington Ave, Rensselaer, NY 12144-1551
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AqP8r_0csSlgKo00
Tripadvisor

#7. Barcelona Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (237 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1192 Western Ave, Albany, NY 12203-3315
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nMMS9_0csSlgKo00
Tripadvisor

#6. Ted's Fish Fry

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Fast Food
- Price: $
- Address: 1645 Western Ave, Albany, NY 12203-4221
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ny9pa_0csSlgKo00
Tripadvisor

#5. Ted's Fish Fry

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (115 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Price: $
- Address: 203 Wolf Rd # 1, Albany, NY 12205-1124
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QTI2X_0csSlgKo00
Tripadvisor

#4. The Boil Shack

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 59 Wolf Rd, Albany, NY 12205-2612
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dX5Xg_0csSlgKo00
Tripadvisor

#3. Off Shore Pier Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (89 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 637 3rd Ave Ext, Rensselaer, NY 12144-5618
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eRgxw_0csSlgKo00
Tripadvisor

#2. Jack's Oyster House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (525 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 42-44 State Street, Albany, NY 12207-2804
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vxbq5_0csSlgKo00
Tripadvisor

#1. Black & Blue Steak and Crab

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (312 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1470 Western Ave, Albany, NY 12203-3538
- Read more on Tripadvisor

