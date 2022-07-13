Linda Hughes Photography // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Birmingham, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Birmingham on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#15. Moon Shine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Service (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1928 1st Ave N 16th Floor, Birmingham, AL 35203-4006

#14. Smokehouse Steak & Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 348 Finley Ave W, Birmingham, AL 35204-1050

#13. The Crab Barrack

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9417 Parkway E, Birmingham, AL 35215-8307

#12. 5 Points Public House Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1210 20th St S, Birmingham, AL 35205-3850

#11. Fish Market Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (70 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5407 Highway 280, Birmingham, AL 35242-6510

#10. Seafood King

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 180 State Farm Pkwy, Birmingham, AL 35209-7186

#9. Rougaroux

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 817 39th Street., Birmingham, AL 35222

#8. Red Lobster

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (73 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3525 Roosevelt Blvd Trussville Mall, Birmingham, AL 35235

#7. Chuck's Fish

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (76 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Sushi

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 5426 Highway 280, Birmingham, AL 35242-6599

#6. Automatic Seafood and Oysters

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2824 5th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233-2820

#5. Crazy Cajuns' Boiling Pot

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (112 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 125 Inverness Plz, Birmingham, AL 35242-4801

#4. Ocean

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (291 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1218 20th St S, Birmingham, AL 35205-3814

#3. Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (583 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3500 Grandview Pkwy, Birmingham, AL 35243-1929

#2. Fish Market Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,214 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 612 22nd St S, Birmingham, AL 35233-3112

#1. Half Shell Oyster House of Birmingham

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (177 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 616 29th St S, Birmingham, AL 35233-2808

