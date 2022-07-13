ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Baltimore, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 3 days ago

Linda Hughes Photography // Shutterstock

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Baltimore on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

Tripadvisor

#30. Michael's Steak & Lobster HSE

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (69 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6209 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224-2992
Tripadvisor

#29. Azumi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (239 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Japanese
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 725 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD 21202-4647
Tripadvisor

#28. Luna Del Sea Steak & Seafood Bistro

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (495 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 300 W Pratt St, Baltimore, MD 21201
Tripadvisor

#27. Obrycki's A-Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (59 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7062 Elm Rd BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport,Concourse B, Baltimore, MD 21240-1000
Tripadvisor

#26. Nick's Inner Harbor Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1065 S Charles St Ste 410, Baltimore, MD 21230-4161
Tripadvisor

#25. Sal's Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $
- Address: 610 S Broadway in small yellow Broadway Market, Baltimore, MD 21231-2914
Tripadvisor

#24. McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (905 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 711 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21202-4694
Tripadvisor

#23. Bo Brooks Crab House

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (419 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2780 Lighthouse Pt E, Baltimore, MD 21224-4729
Tripadvisor

#22. Mo's Seafood

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (350 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7600 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224-1921
Tripadvisor

#21. Minnow

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2 E Wells St Suite 116, Baltimore, MD 21230-4844
Tripadvisor

#20. The Local Oyster

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 520 Park Ave Mount Vernon Marketplace, Baltimore, MD 21201-4537
Tripadvisor

#19. Ethel's Creole Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (141 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1615 Sulgrave Ave, Baltimore, MD 21209-3617
Tripadvisor

#18. The Black Olive

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (354 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Mediterranean
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 814 S Bond St, Baltimore, MD 21231-3346
Tripadvisor

#17. Costa's Inn

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (213 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4100 N Point Blvd 21222 is Dundalk, Baltimore, MD 21222-3629
Tripadvisor

#16. Riptide by the Bay

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (338 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1718 Thames St, Baltimore, MD 21231-3416
Tripadvisor

#15. Loch Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (148 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 240 International Dr Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore, Baltimore, MD 21202-4650
Tripadvisor

#14. Bertha's Mussels

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (536 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 734 S Broadway, Baltimore, MD 21231-3406
Tripadvisor

#13. Angies Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (165 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1727 E Pratt St, Baltimore, MD 21231-1819
Tripadvisor

#12. Phillips Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,985 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 601 E Pratt St Inner Harbor, Baltimore, MD 21202-3114
Tripadvisor

#11. Captain James Crabhouse & Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (567 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2127 Boston St, Baltimore, MD 21231-3217
Tripadvisor

#10. The Oceanaire Seafood Room

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (433 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 801 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD 21202-4385
Tripadvisor

#9. Koco's Pub

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (284 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4301 Harford Rd, Baltimore, MD 21214-3117
Tripadvisor

#8. Jimmy's Famous Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (689 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224-6244
Tripadvisor

#7. Rusty Scupper

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,971 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 402 Key Hwy, Baltimore, MD 21230-3990
Tripadvisor

#6. Ouzo Bay

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (457 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1000 Lancaster St, Baltimore, MD 21202-4631
Tripadvisor

#5. Faidley Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (630 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 203 North Paca St, Baltimore, MD 21201
Tripadvisor

#4. Nick's Fish House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (701 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2600 Insulator Dr Ste 1, Baltimore, MD 21230-5023
Tripadvisor

#3. Mama's on the Half Shell

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (677 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2901 Odonnell St, Baltimore, MD 21224-4821
Tripadvisor

#2. LP Steamers

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (659 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1100 E Fort Ave, Baltimore, MD 21230-5103
Tripadvisor

#1. Thames Street Oyster House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,112 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1728 Thames St, Baltimore, MD 21231-3416
