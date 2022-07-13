ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Atlantic City, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZJ1tV_0csSl2J700
Ekaterina Kondratova // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Atlantic City, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Atlantic City on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c2srW_0csSl2J700
Tripadvisor

#21. Water Dog Smoke House

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7319 Ventnor Ave, Ventnor City, NJ 08406-1958
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wxVXi_0csSl2J700
Tripadvisor

#20. Dougherty's Steakhouse & Raw Bar

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1133 Boardwalk Resorts Casino Hotel, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-7329
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=069nj4_0csSl2J700
Tripadvisor

#19. Pirates Den

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (378 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1219 E Brigantine Ave, Brigantine, NJ 08203-3201
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aOS5M_0csSl2J700
Tripadvisor

#18. The Baywalk

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (86 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 777 Harrahs Blvd Harrah's Resort Atlantic City, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-1911
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49rdGN_0csSl2J700
Tripadvisor

#17. Tomatoes

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (243 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9300 Amherst Ave, Margate City, NJ 08402-1134
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uH7zj_0csSl2J700
Tripadvisor

#16. Laguna Grill And Rum Bar

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (330 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1400 Ocean Ave, Brigantine, NJ 08203-2194
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yOvoj_0csSl2J700
Tripadvisor

#15. LandShark Bar & Grill - Atlantic City

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (1,107 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1133 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-7329
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qY8pE_0csSl2J700
Tripadvisor

#14. Steve & Cookie's By The Bay

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (458 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 9700 Amherst Ave, Margate City, NJ 08402-1008
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lXkng_0csSl2J700
Tripadvisor

#13. The Palm - Atlantic City

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (442 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2801 Pacific Ave The Quarter at Tropicana, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-6347
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UIju4_0csSl2J700
Tripadvisor

#12. The Crab Shack

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (203 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1112 W Brigantine Ave, Brigantine, NJ 08203-2234
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43jzbP_0csSl2J700
Tripadvisor

#11. Scales Grill & Deck Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (66 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Seafood
- Price: $
- Address: 800 N New Hampshire Ave Gardner's Basin, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-2900
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1myJI7_0csSl2J700
Tripadvisor

#10. Chickie's & Pete's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (496 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2831 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-6338
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XqbNG_0csSl2J700
Tripadvisor

#9. Olon

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (109 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Latin, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2831 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xuiu8_0csSl2J700
Tripadvisor

#8. Atlantic City Bar & Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (428 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1217 Pacific Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-7334
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49VkQg_0csSl2J700
Tripadvisor

#7. Back Bay Ale House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (377 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 800 N New Hampshire Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-2900
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W0BBK_0csSl2J700
Tripadvisor

#6. Council Oak Steaks and Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (110 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1000 Boardwalk at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PJSdf_0csSl2J700
Tripadvisor

#5. Knife & Fork Inn

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (790 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3600 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City, NJ 08401-6198
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aoqkL_0csSl2J700
Tripadvisor

#4. McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (816 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 777 Harrah's Blvd, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jsTTn_0csSl2J700
Tripadvisor

#3. Barbera Seafood and Produce

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (70 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $
- Address: 2243 Arctic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-4150
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f3NPx_0csSl2J700
Tripadvisor

#2. Chart House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (542 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 644 Huron Blvd Golden Nugget Hotel, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22697N_0csSl2J700
Tripadvisor

#1. Dock's Oyster House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,668 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2405 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-6630
- Read more on Tripadvisor

