Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Atlantic City, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Atlantic City on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#21. Water Dog Smoke House

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7319 Ventnor Ave, Ventnor City, NJ 08406-1958

#20. Dougherty's Steakhouse & Raw Bar

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (22 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1133 Boardwalk Resorts Casino Hotel, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-7329

#19. Pirates Den

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (378 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1219 E Brigantine Ave, Brigantine, NJ 08203-3201

#18. The Baywalk

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (86 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 777 Harrahs Blvd Harrah's Resort Atlantic City, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-1911

#17. Tomatoes

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (243 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9300 Amherst Ave, Margate City, NJ 08402-1134

#16. Laguna Grill And Rum Bar

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (330 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1400 Ocean Ave, Brigantine, NJ 08203-2194

#15. LandShark Bar & Grill - Atlantic City

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (1,107 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1133 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-7329

#14. Steve & Cookie's By The Bay

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (458 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 9700 Amherst Ave, Margate City, NJ 08402-1008

#13. The Palm - Atlantic City

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (442 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2801 Pacific Ave The Quarter at Tropicana, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-6347

#12. The Crab Shack

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (203 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1112 W Brigantine Ave, Brigantine, NJ 08203-2234

#11. Scales Grill & Deck Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (66 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Seafood

- Price: $

- Address: 800 N New Hampshire Ave Gardner's Basin, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-2900

#10. Chickie's & Pete's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (496 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2831 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-6338

#9. Olon

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (109 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Latin, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2831 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

#8. Atlantic City Bar & Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (428 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1217 Pacific Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-7334

#7. Back Bay Ale House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (377 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 800 N New Hampshire Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-2900

#6. Council Oak Steaks and Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (110 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1000 Boardwalk at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

#5. Knife & Fork Inn

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (790 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3600 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City, NJ 08401-6198

#4. McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (816 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 777 Harrah's Blvd, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

#3. Barbera Seafood and Produce

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (70 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $

- Address: 2243 Arctic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-4150

#2. Chart House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (542 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 644 Huron Blvd Golden Nugget Hotel, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

#1. Dock's Oyster House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,668 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2405 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-6630

