Ekaterina Kondratova // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Abilene, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Abilene on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Abilene, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. CK Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3398 North 1st Street, Abilene, TX 79603

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Catfish Corner

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (92 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 780 S Treadaway Blvd, Abilene, TX 79602-2746

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (69 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1280 S Clack Street, Abilene, TX 79605

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Galveston Seafood Company

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 818 US Highway 80 E, Abilene, TX 79601-6114

- Read more on Tripadvisor