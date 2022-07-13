ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Detroit, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Detroit, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Detroit on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#7. Savannah Blue

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (162 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1431 Times Square, Detroit, MI 48226-1504
#6. Harbor House

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (97 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 440 Clinton St, Detroit, MI 48226-2316
#5. Table No. 2 Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 18925 Livernois Ave, Detroit, MI 48221-2258
#4. Sindbads Restaurant and Marina

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (178 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 100 Saint Clair St, Detroit, MI 48214-3627
#3. Scotty Simpson's Fish and Chips

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $
- Address: 22200 Fenkell St, Detroit, MI 48223-1535
#2. Fishbones

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (808 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 400 Monroe St Ste 480, Detroit, MI 48226-2944
#1. Joe Muer Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (716 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 400 Renaissance Ctr Suite 1404, Detroit, MI 48243-1502
