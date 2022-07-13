Linda Hughes Photography // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in El Paso, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in El Paso on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#15. Catfish Basket

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (16 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $

- Address: 4950 Hondo Pass Dr, El Paso, TX 79924-7029

#14. Little Shack

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 865 N Resler Dr Suite H, El Paso, TX 79912-7013

#13. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (38 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 800 Sunland Park Drive, El Paso, TX 79912

#12. Los Colegas Seafood

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Latin

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1613 N Zaragoza Rd Suite 101, El Paso, TX 79936-5815

#11. Villa del Mar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7988 Gateway Blvd E, El Paso, TX 79907-1237

#10. Senor Fish

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Mexican

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9530 Viscount Blvd Ste 1A, El Paso, TX 79925-7055

#9. Pelican's Seafood & Steaks

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (69 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 130 Shadow Mountain Dr, El Paso, TX 79912-4629

#8. Villa Del Mar

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (22 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5668 N Mesa St, El Paso, TX 79912-5425

#7. King Crab

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (10 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: not available

- Address: 1700 N Zaragoza Rd Suite 154, El Paso, TX 79936-7963

#6. Los Aguachiles

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7500 N Mesa St Ste 107, El Paso, TX 79912-3501

#5. Little Shack

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5360 N Mesa St, El Paso, TX 79912-5872

#4. Tugboat Fish & Chips

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5501 Dyer St, El Paso, TX 79904-6253

#3. Red Lobster

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (69 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8401 Gateway Blvd. West, El Paso, TX 79925

#2. Landry's Seafood House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (202 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6801 Gateway Blvd W, El Paso, TX 79925

#1. Mac's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 315 E Mills Ave, El Paso, TX 79901-1309

