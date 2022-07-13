ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Des Moines, according to Tripadvisor

 3 days ago

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Des Moines, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Des Moines on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#6. St. Kilda Surf & Turf

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 111 E Grand Ave Suite 101, Des Moines, IA 50309
#5. Johnny's Italian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (340 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 550 Bass Pro Dr, Altoona, IA 50009-7601
#4. Waterfront Seafood Market

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (364 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2900 University Ave Ste A4, West Des Moines, IA 50266-1251
#3. Panka Peruvian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Peruvian, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2708 Ingersoll Ave Suite 200, Des Moines, IA 50312-5242
#2. Islas del Pacifico Mex Rest and Seafood

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Mexican
- Price: not available
- Address: 1434 Des Moines St Ste 8, Des Moines, IA 50316-3523
#1. Splash

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (284 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 303 Locust St, Des Moines, IA 50309-1705
