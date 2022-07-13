Ekaterina Kondratova // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Green Bay, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Green Bay on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#7. Union Hotel

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (183 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 200 N Broadway, De Pere, WI 54115-2583

#6. Chives Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (256 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1749 Riverside Dr Suamico, Wisconsin 54173, Green Bay, WI 54173-8185

#5. River's Bend Steak & Seafood Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (143 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 792 Riverview Dr, Green Bay, WI 54303-6433

#4. Umi Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2066 Central Dr suite E E, Green Bay, WI 54311

#3. The English Inn

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (127 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3597 Bay Settlement Rd, Green Bay, WI 54311-9793

#2. Sunny's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Chinese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 875 Lombardi Ave, Green Bay, WI 54304-3732

#1. Red Lobster

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (108 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1251 Lombardi Access Road, Ashwaubenon, WI 54304

