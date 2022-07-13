Linda Hughes Photography // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Salt Lake City, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Salt Lake City on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#15. Thistle & Thyme

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 480 S Wakara Way Salt Lake City Marriott University Park, Salt Lake City, UT 84108-1211

#14. Sawadee Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (243 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 754 E South Temple Street, Salt Lake City, UT 84102-1218

#13. Virg's Fish & Chips

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Diner

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5770 S Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City, UT 84123-5395

#12. Rice Basil

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Chinese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2335 E Murray Holladay Rd, Salt Lake City, UT 84117-4512

#11. Bucket O' Crawfish

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (71 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1980 W 3500 S, West Valley City, UT 84119-3412

#10. Yellowfinn Grill and Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (46 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1166 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84106-2802

#9. Fresheis Lobster Co Salt Lake

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 356 E 900 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84111-4316

#8. Market Street Grill & Oyster Bar

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (90 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2985 E Cottonwood Pkwy, Salt Lake City, UT 84121-7036

#7. Kimi's Chop & Oyster House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (98 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2155 S Highland Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84106

#6. Market Street Grill - Cottonwood

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (220 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2985 E Cottonwood Pkwy, Salt Lake City, UT 84121-7036

#5. Red Lobster

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (74 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2294 S 1300 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84106

#4. Market Street Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (191 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 54 W Market St, Salt Lake City, UT 84101-2103

#3. Harbor Seafood & Steak Co

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (125 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2302 E Parleys Way, Salt Lake City, UT 84109-1216

#2. Market Street Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,200 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 48 W Market St, Salt Lake City, UT 84101-2143

#1. Current Fish & Oyster

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (404 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 279 E 300 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84111-2413

