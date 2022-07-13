ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Rockford, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 3 days ago

Linda Hughes Photography // Shutterstock

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Rockford on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

Tripadvisor

#5. Nunzio's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (98 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5800 N 2nd St, Loves Park, IL 61111
Tripadvisor

#4. Franchesco's Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (494 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Pizza
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 7128 Spring Creek Rd, Rockford, IL 61107-6826
Tripadvisor

#3. Thunder Bay Grille

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (479 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7652 Potawatomi Trl Near the Intersection of Potawatomi Trl and North Bell School Road/Argus Drive, Rockford, IL 61107-5265
Tripadvisor

#2. 815 Cajun

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Cajun & Creole
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3053 N Perryville Rd, Rockford, IL 61114-8016
Tripadvisor

#1. Red Lobster

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (66 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5827 E State St, Rockford, IL 61108
