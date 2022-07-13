ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Macon, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pk60t_0csSiSkT00
Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Macon, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Macon on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Macon, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FfZwI_0csSiSkT00
Tripadvisor

#11. Natalia's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (447 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 201 N Macon St, Macon, GA 31210-6562
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ET0dM_0csSiSkT00
Tripadvisor

#10. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (87 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2077 Riverside Drive, Macon, GA 31204
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dHBn0_0csSiSkT00
Tripadvisor

#9. Parish on Cherry St

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (202 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 580 Cherry St, Macon, GA 31201-2754
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EEt11_0csSiSkT00
Tripadvisor

#8. Macon Crab House

- Rating: 2.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (2.5/5), Service (2.5/5), Value (2.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4690 Presidential Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206-8708
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YdvCE_0csSiSkT00
Tripadvisor

#7. Captain D's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $
- Address: 5390 Thomaston Rd, Macon, GA 31220-8110
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Macon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XcCyF_0csSiSkT00
Tripadvisor

#6. Fish N' Pig

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (122 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6420 Moseley Dixon Rd, Macon, GA 31220-8509
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21OtXG_0csSiSkT00
Tripadvisor

#5. Bonefish Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (309 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5080 Riverside Dr, Macon, GA 31210-1100
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vsndX_0csSiSkT00
Tripadvisor

#4. Steve's Corner Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (75 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3955 Arkwright Rd, Macon, GA 31210-1719
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kmoQO_0csSiSkT00
Tripadvisor

#3. The Back Burner Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (169 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2242 Ingleside Ave, Macon, GA 31204-2032
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NophR_0csSiSkT00
Tripadvisor

#2. Kudzu Seafood Company

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (168 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 512 Poplar St, Macon, GA 31201-2717
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: How gas prices have changed in Macon in the last week

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ku1uJ_0csSiSkT00
Tripadvisor

#1. Jim Shaw's Seafood Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (328 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3040 Vineville Ave, Macon, GA 31204-2406
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
Macon, GA
Restaurants
Macon, GA
Lifestyle
Macon, GA
Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Macon, GA
Local
Georgia Restaurants
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tripadvisor Reviews#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Gas Prices#Fish#Food Drink#Tripadvisor Seafood#Americans#Italian#Ga
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy