Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Macon, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Macon on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

Tripadvisor

#11. Natalia's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (447 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 201 N Macon St, Macon, GA 31210-6562

Tripadvisor

#10. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (87 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2077 Riverside Drive, Macon, GA 31204

Tripadvisor

#9. Parish on Cherry St

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (202 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 580 Cherry St, Macon, GA 31201-2754

Tripadvisor

#8. Macon Crab House

- Rating: 2.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (2.5/5), Service (2.5/5), Value (2.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4690 Presidential Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206-8708

Tripadvisor

#7. Captain D's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $

- Address: 5390 Thomaston Rd, Macon, GA 31220-8110

Tripadvisor

#6. Fish N' Pig

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (122 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6420 Moseley Dixon Rd, Macon, GA 31220-8509

Tripadvisor

#5. Bonefish Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (309 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5080 Riverside Dr, Macon, GA 31210-1100

Tripadvisor

#4. Steve's Corner Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (75 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3955 Arkwright Rd, Macon, GA 31210-1719

Tripadvisor

#3. The Back Burner Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (169 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2242 Ingleside Ave, Macon, GA 31204-2032

Tripadvisor

#2. Kudzu Seafood Company

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (168 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 512 Poplar St, Macon, GA 31201-2717

Tripadvisor

#1. Jim Shaw's Seafood Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (328 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3040 Vineville Ave, Macon, GA 31204-2406

