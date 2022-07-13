ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated seafood restaurants in San Francisco, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QQyXu_0csSCsHr00
Artur Begel // Shutterstock

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in San Francisco on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OYD3m_0csSCsHr00
Tripadvisor

#30. Pier 23 Cafe Restaurant & Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (850 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: Pier 23, The Embarcadero, San Francisco, CA 94111
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P8Yhr_0csSCsHr00
Tripadvisor

#29. Cioppino's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,834 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 400 Jefferson St, San Francisco, CA 94109-1315
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yzP0r_0csSCsHr00
Tripadvisor

#28. The Old Clam House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (154 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 299 Bay Shore Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94124-1322
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a8gnm_0csSCsHr00
Tripadvisor

#27. Waterfront Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (799 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 7 The Embarcadero, San Francisco, CA 94111
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NsIwJ_0csSCsHr00
Tripadvisor

#26. McCormick & Kuleto's Seafood & Steaks

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,527 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 900 N Point St Corner of Beach and Larkin at Ghirardelli Square, San Francisco, CA 94109-1192
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JMGMv_0csSCsHr00
Tripadvisor

#25. Catch

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (268 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2362 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94114-1521
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ftam0_0csSCsHr00
Tripadvisor

#24. Sabella & La Torre

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (680 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2809 Taylor St, San Francisco, CA 94133-1048
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AWAK9_0csSCsHr00
Tripadvisor

#23. Chowders

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (499 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Price: $
- Address: 39 Pier Fishermans' Wharf Area, San Francisco, CA 94133-1006
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QrLZ4_0csSCsHr00
Tripadvisor

#22. Crustacean

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (423 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Asian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1475 Polk St, San Francisco, CA 94109-4648
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48HqGV_0csSCsHr00
Tripadvisor

#21. Alamo Square Seafood Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (244 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 803 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA 94117-1703
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24VUot_0csSCsHr00
Tripadvisor

#20. Bar Crudo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (162 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 655 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA 94117-1501
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e712l_0csSCsHr00
Tripadvisor

#19. Pacific Catch

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (257 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Hawaiian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1200 9th Ave, San Francisco, CA 94122-2307
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xKUd0_0csSCsHr00
Tripadvisor

#18. Franciscan Crab Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,609 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: Pier 43 1/2 Fisherman's Wharf Fishermans Wharf, San Francisco, CA 94133
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z8emM_0csSCsHr00
Tripadvisor

#17. Woodhouse Fish Co.

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (231 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1914 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA 94115-2707
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W6UOo_0csSCsHr00
Tripadvisor

#16. Crab House at Pier 39

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,141 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 203 C Pier 39, San Francisco, CA 94133
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VuVht_0csSCsHr00
Tripadvisor

#15. Woodhouse Fish Co.

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (280 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2073 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94114-1316
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cz9TI_0csSCsHr00
Tripadvisor

#14. The Codmother Fish & Chips

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,280 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood
- Price: $
- Address: 496 Beach St between Jones and Taylor, San Francisco, CA 94133-1102
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03az1Y_0csSCsHr00
Tripadvisor

#13. Pier Market Seafood Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,826 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 39 Pier, San Francisco, CA 94133-1006
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hy0cR_0csSCsHr00
Tripadvisor

#12. Pacific Catch

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,007 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Hawaiian, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2027 Chestnut St Cross Street Fillmore, San Francisco, CA 94123-2701
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s5Z4J_0csSCsHr00
Tripadvisor

#11. Waterbar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,539 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 399 The Embarcadero East side of Embarcadero, just North of the base of the Bay Bridge., San Francisco, CA 94105-1265
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VliJB_0csSCsHr00
Tripadvisor

#10. Swan Oyster Depot

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (749 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1517 Polk St, San Francisco, CA 94109-3606
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RaO5J_0csSCsHr00
Tripadvisor

#9. Tadich Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,157 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 240 California St, San Francisco, CA 94111-4361
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K42Lw_0csSCsHr00
Tripadvisor

#8. Scoma's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6,141 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Wine Bar
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1965 Al Scoma Way Pier 47, Fisherman's Whaft, San Francisco, CA 94133-1044
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RfVzS_0csSCsHr00
Tripadvisor

#7. Geoff of Ichido

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (147 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Dine With a Local Chef, Japanese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 50 Apparel Way Inside Sequoia Sake, San Francisco, CA 94124
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TSsj8_0csSCsHr00
Tripadvisor

#6. Pacific Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (248 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7000 Geary Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94121-1623
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lq2lE_0csSCsHr00
Tripadvisor

#5. Fog Harbor Fish House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,662 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 39 Pier, San Francisco, CA 94133-1006
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f2hgk_0csSCsHr00
Tripadvisor

#4. Sotto Mare Oysteria & Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,403 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 552 Green St, San Francisco, CA 94133-3920
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fvDl8_0csSCsHr00
Tripadvisor

#3. Hog Island Oyster Co.

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,286 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: Ferry Building, One, #11, San Francisco, CA 94111
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bRxrM_0csSCsHr00
Tripadvisor

#2. Anchor Oyster Bar & Seafood Market

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (643 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 579 Castro St, San Francisco, CA 94114-2511
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TCn97_0csSCsHr00
Tripadvisor

#1. Betty Lou's Seafood and Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (264 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 318 Columbus Ave Corner of Columbus & Grant, San Francisco, CA 94133-3908
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

