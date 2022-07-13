Artur Begel // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in San Francisco, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in San Francisco on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#30. Pier 23 Cafe Restaurant & Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (850 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: Pier 23, The Embarcadero, San Francisco, CA 94111

#29. Cioppino's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,834 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 400 Jefferson St, San Francisco, CA 94109-1315

#28. The Old Clam House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (154 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 299 Bay Shore Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94124-1322

#27. Waterfront Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (799 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 7 The Embarcadero, San Francisco, CA 94111

#26. McCormick & Kuleto's Seafood & Steaks

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,527 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 900 N Point St Corner of Beach and Larkin at Ghirardelli Square, San Francisco, CA 94109-1192

#25. Catch

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (268 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2362 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94114-1521

#24. Sabella & La Torre

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (680 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2809 Taylor St, San Francisco, CA 94133-1048

#23. Chowders

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (499 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

- Price: $

- Address: 39 Pier Fishermans' Wharf Area, San Francisco, CA 94133-1006

#22. Crustacean

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (423 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Asian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1475 Polk St, San Francisco, CA 94109-4648

#21. Alamo Square Seafood Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (244 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 803 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA 94117-1703

#20. Bar Crudo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (162 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 655 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA 94117-1501

#19. Pacific Catch

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (257 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Hawaiian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1200 9th Ave, San Francisco, CA 94122-2307

#18. Franciscan Crab Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,609 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: Pier 43 1/2 Fisherman's Wharf Fishermans Wharf, San Francisco, CA 94133

#17. Woodhouse Fish Co.

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (231 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1914 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA 94115-2707

#16. Crab House at Pier 39

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,141 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 203 C Pier 39, San Francisco, CA 94133

#15. Woodhouse Fish Co.

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (280 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2073 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94114-1316

#14. The Codmother Fish & Chips

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,280 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood

- Price: $

- Address: 496 Beach St between Jones and Taylor, San Francisco, CA 94133-1102

#13. Pier Market Seafood Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,826 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 39 Pier, San Francisco, CA 94133-1006

#12. Pacific Catch

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,007 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Hawaiian, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2027 Chestnut St Cross Street Fillmore, San Francisco, CA 94123-2701

#11. Waterbar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,539 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 399 The Embarcadero East side of Embarcadero, just North of the base of the Bay Bridge., San Francisco, CA 94105-1265

#10. Swan Oyster Depot

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (749 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1517 Polk St, San Francisco, CA 94109-3606

#9. Tadich Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,157 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 240 California St, San Francisco, CA 94111-4361

#8. Scoma's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6,141 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Wine Bar

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1965 Al Scoma Way Pier 47, Fisherman's Whaft, San Francisco, CA 94133-1044

#7. Geoff of Ichido

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (147 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Dine With a Local Chef, Japanese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 50 Apparel Way Inside Sequoia Sake, San Francisco, CA 94124

#6. Pacific Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (248 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7000 Geary Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94121-1623

#5. Fog Harbor Fish House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,662 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 39 Pier, San Francisco, CA 94133-1006

#4. Sotto Mare Oysteria & Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,403 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 552 Green St, San Francisco, CA 94133-3920

#3. Hog Island Oyster Co.

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,286 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: Ferry Building, One, #11, San Francisco, CA 94111

#2. Anchor Oyster Bar & Seafood Market

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (643 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 579 Castro St, San Francisco, CA 94114-2511

#1. Betty Lou's Seafood and Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (264 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 318 Columbus Ave Corner of Columbus & Grant, San Francisco, CA 94133-3908

