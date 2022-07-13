ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Savannah, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MBi1J_0csSAeFL00
Artur Begel // Shutterstock

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Savannah on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rj2X3_0csSAeFL00
Tripadvisor

#30. Russo's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 201 E 40th St, Savannah, GA 31401-9120
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09LpDO_0csSAeFL00
Tripadvisor

#29. The Pirates' House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (6,178 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 20 E Broad St, Savannah, GA 31401-2929
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AxP6t_0csSAeFL00
Tripadvisor

#28. Huey's On The River

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (4,199 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 115 E River St Frnt, Savannah, GA 31401-1247
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fc2KV_0csSAeFL00
Tripadvisor

#27. Boar's Head Grill & Tavern

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,077 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1 North Lincoln Street, Savannah, GA 31401-1244
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nVDFO_0csSAeFL00
Tripadvisor

#26. District Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 500 W River St, Savannah, GA 31401
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31hTnp_0csSAeFL00
Tripadvisor

#25. Belford's Savannah

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,058 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 315 W Saint Julian St, Savannah, GA 31401-2401
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ucndA_0csSAeFL00
Tripadvisor

#24. 201 Seafood Restaurant and Tapas Lounge

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (128 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 201 James B Blackburn Dr, Savannah, GA 31408-8065
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mKaFA_0csSAeFL00
Tripadvisor

#23. The Juicy Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (109 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7805 Abercorn St Ste 15, Savannah, GA 31406-2450
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SsizF_0csSAeFL00
Tripadvisor

#22. Erica Davis Lowcountry

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3209 E Victory Dr, Savannah, GA 31404-4517
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x6wcl_0csSAeFL00
Tripadvisor

#21. Chart House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,226 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 202 West Bay St, Savannah, GA 31401
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MrAmn_0csSAeFL00
Tripadvisor

#20. Castaways

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (110 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7360 Skidaway Rd, Savannah, GA 31406-4265
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TfxS9_0csSAeFL00
Tripadvisor

#19. The Flying Fish Bar and Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (358 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7906 US Highway 80 E Suite 1, Savannah, GA 31410-2983
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vs7zp_0csSAeFL00
Tripadvisor

#18. Vic's On the River

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6,089 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 26 E Bay St, Savannah, GA 31401-1218
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QovRQ_0csSAeFL00
Tripadvisor

#17. Tortugas Island Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (181 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2815 River Dr, Savannah, GA 31404-3205
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RcBTy_0csSAeFL00
Tripadvisor

#16. Bonefish Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (348 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5500 Abercorn St Ste 44 #44, Savannah, GA 31405
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17vhcK_0csSAeFL00
Tripadvisor

#15. Fiddler's Crab House

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (1,442 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 131 W River St, Savannah, GA 31401-1102
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n2TdK_0csSAeFL00
Tripadvisor

#14. The Shrimp Factory

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,493 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 313 E River St, Savannah, GA 31401-1221
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aIxUC_0csSAeFL00
Tripadvisor

#13. Tubby's Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,398 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 115 E River St, Savannah, GA 31401-1247
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HCB3Y_0csSAeFL00
Tripadvisor

#12. Dockside Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (714 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 201 W River St, Savannah, GA 31401-1103
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ozgxU_0csSAeFL00
Tripadvisor

#11. Bernie's Oyster House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (728 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 115 E River St, Savannah, GA 31401-1247
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J3K0u_0csSAeFL00
Tripadvisor

#10. Current Kitchen & Cocktails

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (201 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7815 US Highway 80 E, Savannah, GA 31410
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hC8jM_0csSAeFL00
Tripadvisor

#9. River House Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,865 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Cajun & Creole, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 125 W River St, Savannah, GA 31401-1102
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bfmn7_0csSAeFL00
Tripadvisor

#8. Love's Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (680 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6817 Chief O F Love Rd, Savannah, GA 31419
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IdkiD_0csSAeFL00
Tripadvisor

#7. Shell House Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (751 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8 Gateway Blvd W, Savannah, GA 31419-9752
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gf2cH_0csSAeFL00
Tripadvisor

#6. Sorry Charlie's Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,087 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 114 W Congress St, Savannah, GA 31401-2508
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BmAxx_0csSAeFL00
Tripadvisor

#5. Pearl's Saltwater Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (692 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7000 La Roche Ave, Savannah, GA 31406-4213
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oNTXQ_0csSAeFL00
Tripadvisor

#4. Paula Deen's Creek House Seafood & Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,154 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 104 Bryan Wood Rd At the intersection of Hwy 80 and Bryan Woods Road on Whitemarsh Island, Savannah, GA 31410-1225
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hEwYb_0csSAeFL00
Tripadvisor

#3. Driftaway Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,404 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7400 Skidaway Rd, Savannah, GA 31406-6446
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SnHOa_0csSAeFL00
Tripadvisor

#2. Savannah Seafood Shack

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (688 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Price: $
- Address: 116 E Broughton St, Savannah, GA 31401-3304
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1093x3_0csSAeFL00
Tripadvisor

#1. Chive Sea Bar & Lounge

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,304 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4 W Broughton St, Savannah, GA 31401-3310
