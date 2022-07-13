Artur Begel // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Savannah, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Savannah on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#30. Russo's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 201 E 40th St, Savannah, GA 31401-9120

#29. The Pirates' House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (6,178 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 20 E Broad St, Savannah, GA 31401-2929

#28. Huey's On The River

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (4,199 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 115 E River St Frnt, Savannah, GA 31401-1247

#27. Boar's Head Grill & Tavern

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,077 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1 North Lincoln Street, Savannah, GA 31401-1244

#26. District Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 500 W River St, Savannah, GA 31401

#25. Belford's Savannah

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,058 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 315 W Saint Julian St, Savannah, GA 31401-2401

#24. 201 Seafood Restaurant and Tapas Lounge

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (128 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 201 James B Blackburn Dr, Savannah, GA 31408-8065

#23. The Juicy Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (109 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7805 Abercorn St Ste 15, Savannah, GA 31406-2450

#22. Erica Davis Lowcountry

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (29 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3209 E Victory Dr, Savannah, GA 31404-4517

#21. Chart House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,226 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 202 West Bay St, Savannah, GA 31401

#20. Castaways

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (110 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7360 Skidaway Rd, Savannah, GA 31406-4265

#19. The Flying Fish Bar and Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (358 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7906 US Highway 80 E Suite 1, Savannah, GA 31410-2983

#18. Vic's On the River

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6,089 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 26 E Bay St, Savannah, GA 31401-1218

#17. Tortugas Island Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (181 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2815 River Dr, Savannah, GA 31404-3205

#16. Bonefish Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (348 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5500 Abercorn St Ste 44 #44, Savannah, GA 31405

#15. Fiddler's Crab House

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (1,442 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 131 W River St, Savannah, GA 31401-1102

#14. The Shrimp Factory

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,493 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 313 E River St, Savannah, GA 31401-1221

#13. Tubby's Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,398 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 115 E River St, Savannah, GA 31401-1247

#12. Dockside Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (714 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 201 W River St, Savannah, GA 31401-1103

#11. Bernie's Oyster House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (728 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 115 E River St, Savannah, GA 31401-1247

#10. Current Kitchen & Cocktails

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (201 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7815 US Highway 80 E, Savannah, GA 31410

#9. River House Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,865 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Cajun & Creole, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 125 W River St, Savannah, GA 31401-1102

#8. Love's Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (680 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6817 Chief O F Love Rd, Savannah, GA 31419

#7. Shell House Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (751 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8 Gateway Blvd W, Savannah, GA 31419-9752

#6. Sorry Charlie's Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,087 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 114 W Congress St, Savannah, GA 31401-2508

#5. Pearl's Saltwater Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (692 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7000 La Roche Ave, Savannah, GA 31406-4213

#4. Paula Deen's Creek House Seafood & Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,154 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 104 Bryan Wood Rd At the intersection of Hwy 80 and Bryan Woods Road on Whitemarsh Island, Savannah, GA 31410-1225

#3. Driftaway Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,404 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7400 Skidaway Rd, Savannah, GA 31406-6446

#2. Savannah Seafood Shack

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (688 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

- Price: $

- Address: 116 E Broughton St, Savannah, GA 31401-3304

#1. Chive Sea Bar & Lounge

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,304 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4 W Broughton St, Savannah, GA 31401-3310

