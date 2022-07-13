Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Rochester, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Rochester on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

Tripadvisor

#14. Kainos Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (29 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Greek, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 284 Exchange Street, Rochester, NY 14608-2707

Tripadvisor

#13. Shamrock Jack's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (106 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4554 Culver Rd, Rochester, NY 14622-1370

Tripadvisor

#12. Pelican's Nest Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (131 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 566 River St, Rochester, NY 14612-4724

Tripadvisor

#11. Piccolo Venezia

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 28 Th Street, Astoria, NY

Tripadvisor

#10. Sumo Japanese Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1600 W Ridge Rd Suite 2, Rochester, NY 14615-2515

Tripadvisor

#9. Bernard's Grove

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (93 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 187 Long Pond Rd, Rochester, NY 14612-1140

#8. Red Lobster

#8. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (64 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1515 W Ridge Rd, Rochester, NY 14615-2417

Tripadvisor

#7. Juicy Seafood

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3020 Winton Rd S, Rochester, NY 14623-2966

Tripadvisor

#6. Palmer's Market

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (61 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 900 Jefferson Rd, Rochester, NY 14623-3221

Tripadvisor

#5. Davies Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 395 Stone Rd, Rochester, NY 14616-4221

#4. Red Lobster

#4. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (129 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 655 Jefferson Rd, Rochester, NY 14623

Tripadvisor

#3. Seafood Harbor

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (24 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Cajun & Creole

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 544 Jefferson Rd, Rochester, NY 14623-3228

Tripadvisor

#2. Captain Jim's Fish Market

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $

- Address: 2329 E Main St North Winton Road, Rochester, NY 14609-7607

Tripadvisor

#1. Black & Blue Steak and Crab

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (507 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3349 Monroe Ave Pittsford Plaza, Rochester, NY 14618-5513

