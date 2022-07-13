Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in West Palm Beach, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in West Palm Beach on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in West Palm Beach

Tripadvisor

#24. The Islander Grill and Tiki Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,179 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 181 S Ocean Ave Palm Beach Shores Resort, Palm Beach Shores, FL 33404-5761

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Mckenna's Place

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4068 Forest Hill Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33406-5730

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Rodney's Crabs & More

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (60 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $

- Address: 2755 President Barack Obama Hwy Intersection of 28th & Dixie, Riviera Beach, FL 33404-4120

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. Leo's Crab Shack

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2501 N Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, FL 33407-5911

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Island Jacks Patio Bar and Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (127 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4449 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33409-3125

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in West Palm Beach, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Johnny Longboats

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (1,706 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2401 N Ocean Dr Suite D, Riviera Beach, FL 33404-4731

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Sailfish Marina & Resort

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,623 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 98 Lake Dr, Palm Beach Shores, FL 33404-6218

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (200 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: Southern Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33405-2618

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Bud's Chicken & Seafood

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood

- Price: $

- Address: 4661 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33417-4623

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Dr Limon West Palm Beach

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Peruvian, Latin

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 533 Clematis St, West Palm Beach, FL 33401-5335

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Miami - West Palm Beach that require a bachelor's degree

Tripadvisor

#14. Palm Beach Yacht Club

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Spruzzo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Latin

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 251 N Narcissus Avenue 8th Floor, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Hook Fish and Chicken

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $

- Address: 1001 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33401-2843

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Sailfish Dining

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 900 S Olive Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33401-6514

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Okeechobee Prime Seafood & Steak

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (2.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Dining bars

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2888 Shawnee Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33409-4931

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in West Palm Beach, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Crazy Buffet

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (216 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Japanese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2030 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33409-6502

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (134 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2201 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33409

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Bud's Chicken & Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

- Price: $

- Address: 7912 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, FL 33405-4822

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Sushi Jo

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (131 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 319 Belvedere Rd Ste 12, West Palm Beach, FL 33405-1252

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. High Dive

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 550 S Rosemary Ave Ste 236 Above Sephora in Rosemary Square, West Palm Beach, FL 33401-6046

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in West Palm Beach, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Mestizo Peruvian Cuisine

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (35 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Peruvian, Latin

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 511 Northwood Rd, West Palm Beach, FL 33407-5817

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Bimini Twist

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (533 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8480 Okeechobee Blvd Ste 1, West Palm Beach, FL 33411-1926

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. PB Catch

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (278 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 251 Sunrise Ave, Palm Beach, FL 33480-3812

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Seafood Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (825 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1 S County Rd The Breakers, Palm Beach, FL 33480-4023

- Read more on Tripadvisor