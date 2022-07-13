ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in West Palm Beach, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in West Palm Beach, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in West Palm Beach on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

Tripadvisor

#24. The Islander Grill and Tiki Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,179 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 181 S Ocean Ave Palm Beach Shores Resort, Palm Beach Shores, FL 33404-5761
Tripadvisor

#23. Mckenna's Place

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4068 Forest Hill Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33406-5730
Tripadvisor

#22. Rodney's Crabs & More

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (60 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $
- Address: 2755 President Barack Obama Hwy Intersection of 28th & Dixie, Riviera Beach, FL 33404-4120
Tripadvisor

#21. Leo's Crab Shack

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2501 N Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, FL 33407-5911
Tripadvisor

#20. Island Jacks Patio Bar and Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (127 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4449 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33409-3125
Tripadvisor

#19. Johnny Longboats

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (1,706 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2401 N Ocean Dr Suite D, Riviera Beach, FL 33404-4731
Tripadvisor

#18. Sailfish Marina & Resort

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,623 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 98 Lake Dr, Palm Beach Shores, FL 33404-6218
Tripadvisor

#17. Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (200 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: Southern Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33405-2618
Tripadvisor

#16. Bud's Chicken & Seafood

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood
- Price: $
- Address: 4661 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33417-4623
Tripadvisor

#15. Dr Limon West Palm Beach

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Peruvian, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 533 Clematis St, West Palm Beach, FL 33401-5335
Tripadvisor

#14. Palm Beach Yacht Club

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
Tripadvisor

#13. Spruzzo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 251 N Narcissus Avenue 8th Floor, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Tripadvisor

#12. Hook Fish and Chicken

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $
- Address: 1001 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33401-2843
Tripadvisor

#11. Sailfish Dining

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 900 S Olive Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33401-6514
Tripadvisor

#10. Okeechobee Prime Seafood & Steak

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (2.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Dining bars
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2888 Shawnee Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33409-4931
Tripadvisor

#9. Crazy Buffet

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (216 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Japanese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2030 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33409-6502
Tripadvisor

#8. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (134 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2201 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Tripadvisor

#7. Bud's Chicken & Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Price: $
- Address: 7912 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, FL 33405-4822
Tripadvisor

#6. Sushi Jo

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (131 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 319 Belvedere Rd Ste 12, West Palm Beach, FL 33405-1252
Tripadvisor

#5. High Dive

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 550 S Rosemary Ave Ste 236 Above Sephora in Rosemary Square, West Palm Beach, FL 33401-6046
Tripadvisor

#4. Mestizo Peruvian Cuisine

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Peruvian, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 511 Northwood Rd, West Palm Beach, FL 33407-5817
Tripadvisor

#3. Bimini Twist

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (533 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8480 Okeechobee Blvd Ste 1, West Palm Beach, FL 33411-1926
Tripadvisor

#2. PB Catch

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (278 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 251 Sunrise Ave, Palm Beach, FL 33480-3812
Tripadvisor

#1. Seafood Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (825 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1 S County Rd The Breakers, Palm Beach, FL 33480-4023
Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

