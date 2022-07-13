ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Grand Rapids, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=075xhi_0csSAAxf00
Linda Hughes Photography // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Grand Rapids, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Grand Rapids on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Grand Rapids, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b7Ms0_0csSAAxf00
Tripadvisor

#7. Cork Wine & Grille

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (59 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5500 Cascade Rd SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546-9059
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=075uH5_0csSAAxf00
Tripadvisor

#6. Simple Fish

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6719 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids, MI 49548-7807
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r5nfk_0csSAAxf00
Tripadvisor

#5. Fat Man's Fish Fry

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (2.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4162 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids, MI 49548-3367
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sz7ar_0csSAAxf00
Tripadvisor

#4. Wikiwiki Poke

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1146 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506-1543
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U6aK6_0csSAAxf00
Tripadvisor

#3. Fish Lads

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (101 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 435 Ionia Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503-5161
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Grand Rapids

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rknvg_0csSAAxf00
Tripadvisor

#2. Bonefish Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (241 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1100 E Paris Ave SE Ste 5, Grand Rapids, MI 49546-8367
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1766a6_0csSAAxf00
Tripadvisor

#1. Leo's Seafood Restaurant & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (799 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 60 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503-2646
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Grand Rapids, MI
Food & Drinks
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Paris Township, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Grand Rapids, MI
Restaurants
Local
Michigan Restaurants
Grand Rapids, MI
Lifestyle
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Hughes
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy