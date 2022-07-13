Linda Hughes Photography // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Grand Rapids, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Grand Rapids on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

Tripadvisor

#7. Cork Wine & Grille

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (59 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5500 Cascade Rd SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546-9059

Tripadvisor

#6. Simple Fish

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (17 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6719 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids, MI 49548-7807

Tripadvisor

#5. Fat Man's Fish Fry

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (2.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4162 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids, MI 49548-3367

Tripadvisor

#4. Wikiwiki Poke

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (16 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1146 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506-1543

Tripadvisor

#3. Fish Lads

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (101 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 435 Ionia Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503-5161

Tripadvisor

#2. Bonefish Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (241 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1100 E Paris Ave SE Ste 5, Grand Rapids, MI 49546-8367

Tripadvisor

#1. Leo's Seafood Restaurant & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (799 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 60 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503-2646

