Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Sacramento, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Sacramento on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#16. Hong Kong Islander

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5675 Freeport Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95822-3529

#15. Celestin's Restaurant

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Caribbean, French

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3610 McKinley Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95816-3416

#14. Alamar Marina Restaurant & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5999 Garden Hwy, Sacramento, CA 95837-9316

#13. Fish Face Poke Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1104 R St Suite 100, Sacramento, CA 95811-6521

#12. Asian N' Cajun

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Fusion

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4271 Truxel Rd, Sacramento, CA 95834-3763

#11. Allora Sacramento

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 5215 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95819

#10. Ocean Fish and Chips

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (21 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood

- Price: $

- Address: 2558 Cottage Way, Sacramento, CA 95825-1916

#9. Firehouse Crawfish

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6519 Savings Pl Ste 205, Sacramento, CA 95828-1271

#8. Railroad Fish & Chips

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood

- Price: $

- Address: 1100 Front St, Sacramento, CA 95814-3238

#7. The Virgin Sturgeon

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (146 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1577 Garden Hwy, Sacramento, CA 95833-9804

#6. Crab City Restaurant & Desserts

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7837 Stockton Blvd Ste 500, Sacramento, CA 95823-4342

#5. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (85 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1400 Howe Ave, Sacramento, CA 95825

#4. The Boiling Crab

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6910 65th St Ste 100, Sacramento, CA 95823-2356

#3. Skool

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Japanese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2319 K St Midown, Sacramento, CA 95816-5031

#2. Scott's Seafood on The River

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (367 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4800 Riverside Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95822-1739

#1. Station 16

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (73 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1118 16th St, Sacramento, CA 95814-4027

