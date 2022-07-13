Ekaterina Kondratova // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in St. Louis on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

Tripadvisor

#26. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (73 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 101 S Hanley Rd Suite 250, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105

Tripadvisor

#25. Lu Lu Seafood

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (131 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8224 Olive Blvd, University City, Saint Louis, MO 63132-2709

Tripadvisor

#24. Drunken Fish - Westport Plaza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (167 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 639 Westport Plaza Drive, Saint Louis, MO 63146

Tripadvisor

#23. Blue Ocean Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6335 Delmar Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63130-4721

Tripadvisor

#22. Yellowbelly

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4659 Lindell Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63108-3701

Tripadvisor

#21. Sister Cities Cajun and BBQ

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3550 S Broadway, Saint Louis, MO 63118-3204

Tripadvisor

#20. Drunken Fish - Central West End

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (182 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1 Maryland Plz, Saint Louis, MO 63108-1501

Tripadvisor

#19. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (46 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 12235 Saint Charles Rock Rd, Bridgeton, Saint Louis, MO 63044

Tripadvisor

#18. Red Lobster

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (16 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2381 Maplewood Commons Dr, Maplewood, Saint Louis, MO 63143

Tripadvisor

#17. Blk Mkt Eats

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Japanese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9 S Vandeventer Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63108-3221

Tripadvisor

#16. The Mad Crab

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8080 Olive Blvd, University City, Saint Louis, MO 63130-2021

Tripadvisor

#15. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (58 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5733 S Lindbergh Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63123

Tripadvisor

#14. Red Lobster

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9838 Watson Road, Crestwood, Saint Louis, MO 63126

Tripadvisor

#13. St. Ferdinand Fish Fry

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $

- Address: 1765 Charbonier Rd, Florissant, Saint Louis, MO 63031-5403

Tripadvisor

#12. Storming Crab

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1242 S Kirkwood Rd, Kirkwood, Saint Louis, MO 63122-7253

Tripadvisor

#11. Bait

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Arabic

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4239 Lindell Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63108-2915

Tripadvisor

#10. Kobe Steak House of Japan

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (329 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Steakhouse

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 645 West Port Plaza, Maryland Heights, Saint Louis, MO 63146-3105

Tripadvisor

#9. Landry's Seafood House

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (458 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1820 Market St #350 Union Station, Saint Louis, MO 63103

Tripadvisor

#8. Surf & Sirloin

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (74 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 13090 Manchester Rd, Des Peres, Saint Louis, MO 63131-1806

Tripadvisor

#7. Bonefish Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (219 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8780 Eager Road, Brentwood, Saint Louis, MO 63144

Tripadvisor

#6. 801 Fish

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (122 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 172 Carondelet Plz, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105-3434

Tripadvisor

#5. Peacemaker Lobster and Crab Co

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (286 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1831 Sidney St, Saint Louis, MO 63104-2857

Tripadvisor

#4. Gulf Shores Restaurant & Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (419 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 12528 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur, Saint Louis, MO 63141-6365

Tripadvisor

#3. Oceano Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (362 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 44 North Brentwood Drive, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105-3710

Tripadvisor

#2. Bristol Seafood Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (557 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 11801 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur, Saint Louis, MO 63141-6717

Tripadvisor

#1. Broadway Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,552 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 736 S Broadway, Saint Louis, MO 63102-1602

