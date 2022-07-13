ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in San Diego, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mPFx3_0csS9zX600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ffuJf_0csS9zX600
Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in San Diego, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in San Diego on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in San Diego, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QRYU5_0csS9zX600
Tripadvisor

#30. Pete's Seafood and Sandwich

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (63 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3382 30th St, San Diego, CA 92104-4535
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4epizU_0csS9zX600
Tripadvisor

#29. Cannonball

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (225 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3105 Ocean Front Walk FRNT Walk, San Diego, CA 92109-8726
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rr4Ww_0csS9zX600
Tripadvisor

#28. World Famous

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,603 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 711 Pacific Beach Dr, San Diego, CA 92109-5028
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y7N2p_0csS9zX600
Tripadvisor

#27. King's Fish House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (313 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 825 Camino de La Reina, San Diego, CA 92108-3203
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rnjuO_0csS9zX600
Tripadvisor

#26. Rockin Baja Lobster

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (859 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3890 Twiggs St, San Diego, CA 92110-2842
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in San Diego metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UuG72_0csS9zX600
Tripadvisor

#25. South Beach Bar & Grille

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (513 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5059 Newport Ave Ste 104, San Diego, CA 92107-3019
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NHMyc_0csS9zX600
Tripadvisor

#24. Crab Catcher Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (931 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1298 Prospect St. Suite 3A, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L9I8b_0csS9zX600
Tripadvisor

#23. Osetra Seafood & Steaks

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (644 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 904 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101-6102
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GjCGm_0csS9zX600
Tripadvisor

#22. Sally's Fish House & Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (999 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1 Market Pl, San Diego, CA 92101-7714
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42kItp_0csS9zX600
Tripadvisor

#21. Water Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (566 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 615 J St, San Diego, CA 92101-7017
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest and lowest paying education jobs in San Diego

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1va2Ep_0csS9zX600
Tripadvisor

#20. The Brigantine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (594 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2725 Shelter Island Dr, San Diego, CA 92106-2730
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XLuDd_0csS9zX600
Tripadvisor

#19. Duke's La Jolla

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (953 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1216 Prospect Street, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CL37A_0csS9zX600
Tripadvisor

#18. Oceana Coastal Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (737 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3999 Mission Blvd Waterfront at the Catamaran Resort Hotel and Spa, San Diego, CA 92109-6959
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cel8w_0csS9zX600
Tripadvisor

#17. Island Prime

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,056 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 880 Harbor Island Dr, San Diego, CA 92101-1005
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qzKOT_0csS9zX600
Tripadvisor

#16. Oscars Mexican Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (155 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Mexican
- Price: $
- Address: 746 Emerald St Pacific Beach, San Diego, CA 92109-2404
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in San Diego, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rk6G6_0csS9zX600
Tripadvisor

#15. Tom Ham's Lighthouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (822 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2150 Harbor Island Dr, San Diego, CA 92101-1015
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wrN96_0csS9zX600
Tripadvisor

#14. Point Loma Seafoods

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,410 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Specialty Food Market, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2805 Emerson St, San Diego, CA 92106-2716
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28lAPU_0csS9zX600
Tripadvisor

#13. C-Level Lounge

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,086 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 880 Harbor Island Dr, San Diego, CA 92101-1005
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xlMYk_0csS9zX600
Tripadvisor

#12. Oscars Mexican Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (463 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Mexican
- Price: $
- Address: 703 Turquoise St, San Diego, CA 92109-1058
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vuslm_0csS9zX600
Tripadvisor

#11. Eddie V's Prime Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,443 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1270 Prospect St, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Metros where people in San Diego are getting new jobs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VdlZE_0csS9zX600
Tripadvisor

#10. Crab Hut

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (426 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1007 5th Ave Apt 101, San Diego, CA 92101-5127
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZFr6Y_0csS9zX600
Tripadvisor

#9. Ironside Fish & Oyster

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (998 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1654 India St, San Diego, CA 92101-2516
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OCsgl_0csS9zX600
Tripadvisor

#8. The Fish Market - San Diego

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,572 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 750 N Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92101-5806
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G8427_0csS9zX600
Tripadvisor

#7. Fish Shop Pacific Beach

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (386 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1775 Garnet Ave, San Diego, CA 92109-3351
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BStpA_0csS9zX600
Tripadvisor

#6. Eddie V's Prime Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (618 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 789 W Harbor Dr Suite 158, San Diego, CA 92101
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to San Diego

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kABwo_0csS9zX600
Tripadvisor

#5. The Fishery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (405 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5040 Cass St, San Diego, CA 92109-1801
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JjRlk_0csS9zX600
Tripadvisor

#4. Truluck's Ocean's Finest Seafood & Crab

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (820 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 8990 University Center Ln, San Diego, CA 92122-1085
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fl0Lu_0csS9zX600
Tripadvisor

#3. Mitch's Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (943 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1403 Scott St, San Diego, CA 92106-2728
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yHwqA_0csS9zX600
Tripadvisor

#2. Top of the Market - San Diego

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (627 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 750 N Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92101-5806
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CzEvd_0csS9zX600
Tripadvisor

#1. El Pescador Fish Market

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (926 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Specialty Food Market, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 634 Pearl St, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-5013
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in San Diego

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Diego, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
City
La Jolla, CA
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tripadvisor Reviews#Seafoods#Food Drink#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Tripadvisor Seafood#Americans
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy