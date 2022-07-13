Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in San Diego, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in San Diego on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#30. Pete's Seafood and Sandwich

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (63 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3382 30th St, San Diego, CA 92104-4535

#29. Cannonball

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (225 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3105 Ocean Front Walk FRNT Walk, San Diego, CA 92109-8726

#28. World Famous

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,603 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 711 Pacific Beach Dr, San Diego, CA 92109-5028

#27. King's Fish House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (313 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 825 Camino de La Reina, San Diego, CA 92108-3203

#26. Rockin Baja Lobster

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (859 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3890 Twiggs St, San Diego, CA 92110-2842

#25. South Beach Bar & Grille

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (513 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5059 Newport Ave Ste 104, San Diego, CA 92107-3019

#24. Crab Catcher Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (931 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1298 Prospect St. Suite 3A, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037

#23. Osetra Seafood & Steaks

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (644 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 904 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101-6102

#22. Sally's Fish House & Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (999 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1 Market Pl, San Diego, CA 92101-7714

#21. Water Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (566 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 615 J St, San Diego, CA 92101-7017

#20. The Brigantine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (594 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2725 Shelter Island Dr, San Diego, CA 92106-2730

#19. Duke's La Jolla

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (953 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1216 Prospect Street, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037

#18. Oceana Coastal Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (737 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3999 Mission Blvd Waterfront at the Catamaran Resort Hotel and Spa, San Diego, CA 92109-6959

#17. Island Prime

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,056 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 880 Harbor Island Dr, San Diego, CA 92101-1005

#16. Oscars Mexican Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (155 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Mexican

- Price: $

- Address: 746 Emerald St Pacific Beach, San Diego, CA 92109-2404

#15. Tom Ham's Lighthouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (822 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2150 Harbor Island Dr, San Diego, CA 92101-1015

#14. Point Loma Seafoods

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,410 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Specialty Food Market, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2805 Emerson St, San Diego, CA 92106-2716

#13. C-Level Lounge

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,086 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 880 Harbor Island Dr, San Diego, CA 92101-1005

#12. Oscars Mexican Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (463 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Mexican

- Price: $

- Address: 703 Turquoise St, San Diego, CA 92109-1058

#11. Eddie V's Prime Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,443 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1270 Prospect St, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037

#10. Crab Hut

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (426 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1007 5th Ave Apt 101, San Diego, CA 92101-5127

#9. Ironside Fish & Oyster

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (998 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1654 India St, San Diego, CA 92101-2516

#8. The Fish Market - San Diego

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,572 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 750 N Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92101-5806

#7. Fish Shop Pacific Beach

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (386 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1775 Garnet Ave, San Diego, CA 92109-3351

#6. Eddie V's Prime Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (618 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 789 W Harbor Dr Suite 158, San Diego, CA 92101

#5. The Fishery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (405 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5040 Cass St, San Diego, CA 92109-1801

#4. Truluck's Ocean's Finest Seafood & Crab

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (820 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 8990 University Center Ln, San Diego, CA 92122-1085

#3. Mitch's Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (943 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1403 Scott St, San Diego, CA 92106-2728

#2. Top of the Market - San Diego

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (627 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 750 N Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92101-5806

#1. El Pescador Fish Market

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (926 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Specialty Food Market, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 634 Pearl St, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-5013

