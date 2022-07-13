Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Richmond, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Richmond on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

Tripadvisor

#21. Sam Miller's

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (204 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1210 E Cary St, Richmond, VA 23219-4116

Tripadvisor

#20. The Speakeasy Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 526 N 2nd St, Richmond, VA 23219-1322

Tripadvisor

#19. Angry Mussels Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: American, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1331 E Cary St, Richmond, VA 23219-4117

Tripadvisor

#18. Alewife

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Contemporary

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3120 E Marshall St, Richmond, VA 23223-7437

Tripadvisor

#17. Edo's Squid

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (366 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 411 N Harrison St, Richmond, VA 23220-3614

Tripadvisor

#16. Latitude Seafood Co. Richmond

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (32 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9216 Stony Point Pkwy # 148, Richmond, VA 23235-1955

Tripadvisor

#15. Fighting Fish

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: not available

- Address: 317 N 2nd St, Richmond, VA 23219-1725

Tripadvisor

#14. Sauce And Toss

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1711 E Franklin St, Richmond, VA 23223-6872

Tripadvisor

#13. Island Shrimp Co. Chesterfield

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pub, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 11500 Midlothian Turnpike Suite 2021, Richmond, VA 23235-4780

Tripadvisor

#12. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (49 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8009 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23294-4219

Tripadvisor

#11. Stuarts Fresh Catch

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2400 Mechanicsville Tpke, Richmond, VA 23223-2328

Tripadvisor

#10. Sugar’s Crab Shack

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2224 Chamberlayne Ave, Richmond, VA 23222-4202

Tripadvisor

#9. Red Lobster

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (69 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4415 S Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23231

Tripadvisor

#8. Crustacean Boil N' Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8906 W Broad St Ste G, Richmond, VA 23294-5827

Tripadvisor

#7. East Coast Provisions

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (98 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3411 W Cary St, Richmond, VA 23221-2726

Tripadvisor

#6. The Boathouse at Short Pump Town Center

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (330 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 11800 W Broad St Unit 950, Richmond, VA 23233-1064

Tripadvisor

#5. The Boathouse at Rocketts Landing

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (730 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4708 Old Main St, Richmond, VA 23231-3038

Tripadvisor

#4. Bookbinder's Seafood & Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (308 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2306 E Cary St, Richmond, VA 23223-7822

Tripadvisor

#3. The Hard Shell

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (404 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1411 E Cary St, Richmond, VA 23219-4249

Tripadvisor

#2. Rappahannock Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (446 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 320 E Grace St, Richmond, VA 23219-1718

Tripadvisor

#1. Croaker's Spot Restaurants

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (365 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1020 Hull St, Richmond, VA 23224-4072

