Richmond, VA

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Richmond, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gnvTP_0csS9tEk00
Kzenon // Shutterstock

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Richmond on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H1Law_0csS9tEk00
Tripadvisor

#21. Sam Miller's

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (204 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1210 E Cary St, Richmond, VA 23219-4116
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vkyTh_0csS9tEk00
Tripadvisor

#20. The Speakeasy Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 526 N 2nd St, Richmond, VA 23219-1322
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FY2ji_0csS9tEk00
Tripadvisor

#19. Angry Mussels Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: American, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1331 E Cary St, Richmond, VA 23219-4117
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FMSnG_0csS9tEk00
Tripadvisor

#18. Alewife

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Contemporary
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3120 E Marshall St, Richmond, VA 23223-7437
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fg96f_0csS9tEk00
Tripadvisor

#17. Edo's Squid

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (366 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 411 N Harrison St, Richmond, VA 23220-3614
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSCJg_0csS9tEk00
Tripadvisor

#16. Latitude Seafood Co. Richmond

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9216 Stony Point Pkwy # 148, Richmond, VA 23235-1955
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lcoQy_0csS9tEk00
Tripadvisor

#15. Fighting Fish

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: not available
- Address: 317 N 2nd St, Richmond, VA 23219-1725
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=449mca_0csS9tEk00
Tripadvisor

#14. Sauce And Toss

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1711 E Franklin St, Richmond, VA 23223-6872
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DVmVY_0csS9tEk00
Tripadvisor

#13. Island Shrimp Co. Chesterfield

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pub, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11500 Midlothian Turnpike Suite 2021, Richmond, VA 23235-4780
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RMVcV_0csS9tEk00
Tripadvisor

#12. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (49 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8009 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23294-4219
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aiJkZ_0csS9tEk00
Tripadvisor

#11. Stuarts Fresh Catch

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2400 Mechanicsville Tpke, Richmond, VA 23223-2328
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=225Sxz_0csS9tEk00
Tripadvisor

#10. Sugar’s Crab Shack

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2224 Chamberlayne Ave, Richmond, VA 23222-4202
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40JXXC_0csS9tEk00
Tripadvisor

#9. Red Lobster

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (69 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4415 S Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23231
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f9fx3_0csS9tEk00
Tripadvisor

#8. Crustacean Boil N' Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8906 W Broad St Ste G, Richmond, VA 23294-5827
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05ElOI_0csS9tEk00
Tripadvisor

#7. East Coast Provisions

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (98 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3411 W Cary St, Richmond, VA 23221-2726
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A9ewb_0csS9tEk00
Tripadvisor

#6. The Boathouse at Short Pump Town Center

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (330 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11800 W Broad St Unit 950, Richmond, VA 23233-1064
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aXO8L_0csS9tEk00
Tripadvisor

#5. The Boathouse at Rocketts Landing

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (730 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4708 Old Main St, Richmond, VA 23231-3038
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mqrWy_0csS9tEk00
Tripadvisor

#4. Bookbinder's Seafood & Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (308 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2306 E Cary St, Richmond, VA 23223-7822
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DAdfl_0csS9tEk00
Tripadvisor

#3. The Hard Shell

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (404 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1411 E Cary St, Richmond, VA 23219-4249
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RbUlr_0csS9tEk00
Tripadvisor

#2. Rappahannock Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (446 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 320 E Grace St, Richmond, VA 23219-1718
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GkULH_0csS9tEk00
Tripadvisor

#1. Croaker's Spot Restaurants

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (365 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1020 Hull St, Richmond, VA 23224-4072
