Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Springfield, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Springfield on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#9. Cellar + Plate

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (26 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Wine Bar, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2916 S Lone Pine Ave, Springfield, MO 65804-4010

#8. Bourban And Beale

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Cajun & Creole, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2639 S Glenstone Ave, Springfield, MO 65804-3711

#7. Big Easy Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (148 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3641 E Sunshine St, Springfield, MO 65809-2821

#6. Hemingways Blue Water Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (531 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1935 S Campbell Ave Bass Pro Shop, Springfield, MO 65807-2650

#5. Whiskey Tango

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1111 E Republic Rd #180, Springfield, MO 65807-6001

#4. Char Steakhouse & Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1620 E Republic Rd, Springfield, MO 65804-6509

#3. Sams Southern Eatery

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Cajun & Creole, Seafood

- Price: $

- Address: 1631 N Glenstone Ave, Springfield, MO 65803-4526

#2. Red Lobster

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (140 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2141 S. Glenstone Ave, Springfield, MO 65804

#1. Ocean Zen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (73 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Sushi

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 41175 S National, Springfield, MO 65807-4806

