Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Dallas on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#30. Hudson House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Armenian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4448 Lovers Ln, Dallas, TX 75225

#29. Lovers Seafood & Market

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5200 W Lovers Ln, Dallas, TX 75209-3334

#28. Fish City Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7170 Skillman St # 100 Lake Highlands Town Center – At The Southeast Corner Of Skillman And Walnut Hill, Dallas, TX 75231-5651

#27. Palapas Seafood Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Mexican

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1418 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206-7745

#26. Big Shucks Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6232 East Mockingbird Lane, Dallas, TX 75214

#25. Fish City Grill - Preston

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 10720 Preston Rd Suite 1006, Dallas, TX 75230-3864

#24. TJ's Seafood Market

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4212 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas, TX 75219-2312

#23. Rex's Seafood and Market

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6713 W Northwest Hwy, Dallas, TX 75225-4201

#22. Seafood Shack

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 11625 Webb Chapel Rd, Dallas, TX 75229-2434

#21. TJ's Seafood Market and Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (62 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6025 Royal Ln #110, Dallas, TX 75230-3892

#20. La Calle Doce Oak Cliff

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (110 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 415 W 12th St, Dallas, TX 75208-6507

#19. Flying Fish

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1838 Irving Blvd, Dallas, TX 75207-6604

#18. Nobu Dallas

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (335 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 400 Crescent Court, Dallas, TX 75201

#17. The Boiling Crab

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (140 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 10560 Walnut St Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75243-5361

#16. Rex's Seafood and Market

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (63 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 920 S Harwood St #150, Dallas, TX 75201-6101

#15. Uchi Dallas

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (289 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2817 Maple Ave Above Uchi Dallas, Dallas, TX 75201-1403

#14. Aw Shucks

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (127 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $

- Address: 3601 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206-5631

#13. Flying Fish

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (118 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6126 Luther Ln, Dallas, TX 75225-6201

#12. Hook Line & Sinker

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (103 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3103 Lemmon Ave, Dallas, TX 75204-2315

#11. Montlake Cut

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (74 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8220 Westchester Dr, Dallas, TX 75225-6119

#10. Dallas Fish Market

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (403 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1501 Main St, Dallas, TX 75201-4812

#9. Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (253 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 18349 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75287

#8. Eddie V's Prime Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (294 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4023 Oak Lawn Ave Suite 100, Dallas, TX 75219

#7. Cafe Pacific

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (277 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 24 Highland Park Vlg, Dallas, TX 75205-2729

#6. Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (376 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3520 Oak Lawn Ave., Dallas, TX 75219

#5. The Oceanaire Seafood Room

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (494 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 13340 Dallas Pkwy Suite 1369, Dallas, TX 75240

#4. Ocean Prime

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (399 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2101 Cedar Springs Rd Suite 150, Dallas, TX 75201-2104

#3. Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,203 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 10428 Lombardy Ln., Dallas, TX 75220

#2. Truluck's Ocean's Finest Seafood & Crab

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (910 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2401 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75201-1938

#1. S & D Oyster Co

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (263 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2701 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75204-2521

