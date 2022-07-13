ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ri3vl_0csS8ioC00
Artur Begel // Shutterstock

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Dallas on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BZ5hV_0csS8ioC00
Tripadvisor

#30. Hudson House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Armenian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4448 Lovers Ln, Dallas, TX 75225
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JBDCg_0csS8ioC00
Tripadvisor

#29. Lovers Seafood & Market

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5200 W Lovers Ln, Dallas, TX 75209-3334
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lDLU9_0csS8ioC00
Tripadvisor

#28. Fish City Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7170 Skillman St # 100 Lake Highlands Town Center – At The Southeast Corner Of Skillman And Walnut Hill, Dallas, TX 75231-5651
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fb643_0csS8ioC00
Tripadvisor

#27. Palapas Seafood Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1418 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206-7745
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3usv4o_0csS8ioC00
Tripadvisor

#26. Big Shucks Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6232 East Mockingbird Lane, Dallas, TX 75214
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nOFhV_0csS8ioC00
Tripadvisor

#25. Fish City Grill - Preston

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10720 Preston Rd Suite 1006, Dallas, TX 75230-3864
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36IzAB_0csS8ioC00
Tripadvisor

#24. TJ's Seafood Market

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4212 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas, TX 75219-2312
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H4bcc_0csS8ioC00
Tripadvisor

#23. Rex's Seafood and Market

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6713 W Northwest Hwy, Dallas, TX 75225-4201
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vyEOF_0csS8ioC00
Tripadvisor

#22. Seafood Shack

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11625 Webb Chapel Rd, Dallas, TX 75229-2434
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1INPcC_0csS8ioC00
Tripadvisor

#21. TJ's Seafood Market and Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6025 Royal Ln #110, Dallas, TX 75230-3892
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o5YNq_0csS8ioC00
Tripadvisor

#20. La Calle Doce Oak Cliff

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (110 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 415 W 12th St, Dallas, TX 75208-6507
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BjoWI_0csS8ioC00
Tripadvisor

#19. Flying Fish

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1838 Irving Blvd, Dallas, TX 75207-6604
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zdtK2_0csS8ioC00
Tripadvisor

#18. Nobu Dallas

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (335 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 400 Crescent Court, Dallas, TX 75201
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v7ICz_0csS8ioC00
Tripadvisor

#17. The Boiling Crab

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (140 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10560 Walnut St Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75243-5361
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wmtuw_0csS8ioC00
Tripadvisor

#16. Rex's Seafood and Market

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (63 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 920 S Harwood St #150, Dallas, TX 75201-6101
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32M2iY_0csS8ioC00
Tripadvisor

#15. Uchi Dallas

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (289 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2817 Maple Ave Above Uchi Dallas, Dallas, TX 75201-1403
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4egTu6_0csS8ioC00
Tripadvisor

#14. Aw Shucks

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (127 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $
- Address: 3601 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206-5631
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z1Dku_0csS8ioC00
Tripadvisor

#13. Flying Fish

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (118 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6126 Luther Ln, Dallas, TX 75225-6201
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32dcbt_0csS8ioC00
Tripadvisor

#12. Hook Line & Sinker

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (103 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3103 Lemmon Ave, Dallas, TX 75204-2315
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EX7Uv_0csS8ioC00
Tripadvisor

#11. Montlake Cut

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (74 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8220 Westchester Dr, Dallas, TX 75225-6119
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R52nT_0csS8ioC00
Tripadvisor

#10. Dallas Fish Market

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (403 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1501 Main St, Dallas, TX 75201-4812
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=403O1y_0csS8ioC00
Tripadvisor

#9. Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (253 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 18349 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75287
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VktR5_0csS8ioC00
Tripadvisor

#8. Eddie V's Prime Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (294 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4023 Oak Lawn Ave Suite 100, Dallas, TX 75219
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2po9dt_0csS8ioC00
Tripadvisor

#7. Cafe Pacific

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (277 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 24 Highland Park Vlg, Dallas, TX 75205-2729
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YFrFF_0csS8ioC00
Tripadvisor

#6. Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (376 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3520 Oak Lawn Ave., Dallas, TX 75219
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bofig_0csS8ioC00
Tripadvisor

#5. The Oceanaire Seafood Room

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (494 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 13340 Dallas Pkwy Suite 1369, Dallas, TX 75240
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jRi5v_0csS8ioC00
Tripadvisor

#4. Ocean Prime

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (399 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2101 Cedar Springs Rd Suite 150, Dallas, TX 75201-2104
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29S7ON_0csS8ioC00
Tripadvisor

#3. Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,203 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10428 Lombardy Ln., Dallas, TX 75220
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36yYNl_0csS8ioC00
Tripadvisor

#2. Truluck's Ocean's Finest Seafood & Crab

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (910 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2401 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75201-1938
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44PGAM_0csS8ioC00
Tripadvisor

#1. S & D Oyster Co

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (263 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2701 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75204-2521
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

