Oklahoma City, OK

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Oklahoma City, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 3 days ago

Artur Begel // Shutterstock

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Oklahoma City on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WeOdH_0csS7pUa00
Tripadvisor

#21. Yuzo Sushi Tapas

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 808 N Broadway Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73102-6009
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FeDGL_0csS7pUa00
Tripadvisor

#20. Rococo Restaurant and Fine Wine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2824 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73107-2549
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hrSOh_0csS7pUa00
Tripadvisor

#19. Lakeside Boiling Seafood & Bar

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (2.5/5), Service (2.0/5), Value (1.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4825 NW Expressway, Oklahoma City, OK 73132-5215
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yjeaJ_0csS7pUa00
Tripadvisor

#18. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (66 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4243 NW Expressway Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73116-1541
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZAezZ_0csS7pUa00
Tripadvisor

#17. The Crawfish Pot

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2142 W Interstate 240 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73159
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JWWKa_0csS7pUa00
Tripadvisor

#16. Cajun Corner

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Cajun & Creole
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9200 N Council Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73132-1336
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g5nCx_0csS7pUa00
Tripadvisor

#15. Pier 88

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2125 W I 240 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73159-8246
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sFXt8_0csS7pUa00
Tripadvisor

#14. Off the Hook Seafood and More

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Cajun & Creole
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1920 S Meridian Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73108-1720
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=137ima_0csS7pUa00
Tripadvisor

#13. The Catch

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1841 Belle Isle Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73118-4228
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R7h7g_0csS7pUa00
Tripadvisor

#12. Red Lobster

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1000 SW 74th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73139-2304
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xBapS_0csS7pUa00
Tripadvisor

#11. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2625 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73134-8090
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20t1xM_0csS7pUa00
Tripadvisor

#10. The Catch

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2127 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73134-8013
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17von3_0csS7pUa00
Tripadvisor

#9. Jazmo'z Bourbon Street Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (455 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 100 E California Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73104-2452
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36gTNK_0csS7pUa00
Tripadvisor

#8. Sam's Southern Eatery

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2336 NW 23rd St, Oklahoma City, OK 73107-2406
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i2fOo_0csS7pUa00
Tripadvisor

#7. The Shack

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (115 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 13801 Quail Pointe Dr, Oklahoma City, OK 73134-1021
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AbnUr_0csS7pUa00
Tripadvisor

#6. Off the Hook Seafood and More

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (61 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 125 W Britton Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73114-3621
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f8wNC_0csS7pUa00
Tripadvisor

#5. Pearls Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (245 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5641 N Classen Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73118-4015
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=320hSa_0csS7pUa00
Tripadvisor

#4. Hefner Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (254 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9201 Lake Hefner Pkwy, Oklahoma City, OK 73120-2063
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LIL2Z_0csS7pUa00
Tripadvisor

#3. The Drake

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (156 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 519 NW 23rd St Ste 111, Oklahoma City, OK 73103-1509
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vfKp3_0csS7pUa00
Tripadvisor

#2. Trapper's Fish Camp

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (439 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4300 W Reno Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73107-6530
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DwVf3_0csS7pUa00
Tripadvisor

#1. Crabtown

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (547 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 303 E Sheridan Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73104-4234
