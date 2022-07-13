Artur Begel // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Oklahoma City, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Oklahoma City on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#21. Yuzo Sushi Tapas

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 808 N Broadway Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73102-6009

#20. Rococo Restaurant and Fine Wine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (85 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2824 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73107-2549

#19. Lakeside Boiling Seafood & Bar

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (2.5/5), Service (2.0/5), Value (1.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4825 NW Expressway, Oklahoma City, OK 73132-5215

#18. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (66 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4243 NW Expressway Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73116-1541

#17. The Crawfish Pot

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2142 W Interstate 240 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73159

#16. Cajun Corner

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Cajun & Creole

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9200 N Council Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73132-1336

#15. Pier 88

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2125 W I 240 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73159-8246

#14. Off the Hook Seafood and More

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Cajun & Creole

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1920 S Meridian Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73108-1720

#13. The Catch

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1841 Belle Isle Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73118-4228

#12. Red Lobster

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1000 SW 74th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73139-2304

#11. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (47 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2625 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73134-8090

#10. The Catch

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2127 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73134-8013

#9. Jazmo'z Bourbon Street Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (455 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 100 E California Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73104-2452

#8. Sam's Southern Eatery

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2336 NW 23rd St, Oklahoma City, OK 73107-2406

#7. The Shack

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (115 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 13801 Quail Pointe Dr, Oklahoma City, OK 73134-1021

#6. Off the Hook Seafood and More

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (61 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 125 W Britton Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73114-3621

#5. Pearls Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (245 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5641 N Classen Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73118-4015

#4. Hefner Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (254 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9201 Lake Hefner Pkwy, Oklahoma City, OK 73120-2063

#3. The Drake

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (156 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 519 NW 23rd St Ste 111, Oklahoma City, OK 73103-1509

#2. Trapper's Fish Camp

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (439 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4300 W Reno Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73107-6530

#1. Crabtown

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (547 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 303 E Sheridan Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73104-4234

