Columbus, OH

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49e3fZ_0csS7nyM00
Artur Begel // Shutterstock

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Columbus on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XyN2d_0csS7nyM00
Tripadvisor

#17. Kooma Sushi Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 37 Vine St, Columbus, OH 43215-2206
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12isiO_0csS7nyM00
Tripadvisor

#16. El Barco Mexican Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4626 W Broad St, Columbus, OH 43228-1611
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K6QcC_0csS7nyM00
Tripadvisor

#15. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2147 S. Hamilton Road, Columbus, OH 43232
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ftIXp_0csS7nyM00
Tripadvisor

#14. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1691 Dublin-Granville Rd. Across US-161 from Karl Plaza Shopping Center, Columbus, OH 43229-3501
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A8sdS_0csS7nyM00
Tripadvisor

#13. McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (259 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3965 New Bond St Easton Town Center, Columbus, OH 43219-6125
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XYLXU_0csS7nyM00
Tripadvisor

#12. Poke Bros.

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Hawaiian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1065 Gemini Pl, Columbus, OH 43240-6092
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d83Bd_0csS7nyM00
Tripadvisor

#11. Marino's Seafood Fish & Chip

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Price: $
- Address: 1216 W 5th Ave, Columbus, OH 43212-2501
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AyYgc_0csS7nyM00
Tripadvisor

#10. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (73 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1270 Polaris Parkway, Columbus, OH 43240-2036
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Lhmw_0csS7nyM00
Tripadvisor

#9. Del Mar SoCal Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 705 N High St 1st Floor, Columbus, OH 43215
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MDgdu_0csS7nyM00
Tripadvisor

#8. Lee's Seafood Boil

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1446 Bethel Rd Bethel Centre, Columbus, OH 43220-2002
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ffbXX_0csS7nyM00
Tripadvisor

#7. Red Lobster

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1520 Georgesville Road, Columbus, OH 43228-7700
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wADHM_0csS7nyM00
Tripadvisor

#6. Windward Passage Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (94 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4739 Reed Rd Located off Reed Rd. & Henderson Rd. in the Arlington Square Shopping Center, Columbus, OH 43220-3051
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rUitm_0csS7nyM00
Tripadvisor

#5. Kai's Crab Boil

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 839 Bethel Rd located within the Micro Center Plaza, Columbus, OH 43214-1903
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iJbOW_0csS7nyM00
Tripadvisor

#4. Frank's Fish and Seafood Market

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5251 Trabue Rd, Columbus, OH 43228-9564
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29wNkt_0csS7nyM00
Tripadvisor

#3. Bonefish Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (192 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1930 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH 43240-2020
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OYJOm_0csS7nyM00
Tripadvisor

#2. Columbus Fish Market

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (548 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1245 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43212-3118
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jV76b_0csS7nyM00
Tripadvisor

#1. Mitchell's Ocean Club

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (687 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4002 Easton Sta, Columbus, OH 43219
- Read more on Tripadvisor

