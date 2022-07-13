Artur Begel // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Tulsa, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Tulsa on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

Tripadvisor

#20. Roosevelt's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (158 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1551 E 15th St, Tulsa, OK 74120-6003

Tripadvisor

#19. Roppongi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Healthy, Japanese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 601 S Boston Ave Corner of 6th and Boston, Tulsa, OK 74119-1219

Tripadvisor

#18. Ramseys Steak & Grill Delivery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2606 S Sheridan Rd, Tulsa, OK 74129-1016

Tripadvisor

#17. Beijing Gourmet

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Chinese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8228 E 61st St Suite 112, Tulsa, OK 74133-1921

Tripadvisor

#16. Sushi Hana

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (192 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3739 S Peoria Ave Parking in the back of the location, Tulsa, OK 74105

Tripadvisor

#15. Doc's Wine & Food

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (112 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Wine Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3509 S Peoria Ave, Tulsa, OK 74105-2558

Tripadvisor

#14. Bluestone Steakhouse & Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (101 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 10032 S Sheridan Rd Suite J, Tulsa, OK 74133-6295

Tripadvisor

#13. Cajun Ed's Hebert's Specialty Meats

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2101 E 71st St South, Tulsa, OK 74136-5425

Tripadvisor

#12. In The Raw Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6151 S Sheridan Rd, Tulsa, OK 74133-4052

Tripadvisor

#11. Sam's Southern Eatery

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

- Price: $

- Address: 3616 E 11th St Just East of Tulsa University, Tulsa, OK 74112-3830

Tripadvisor

#10. Blue Coast Juicy Seafood

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (22 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (2.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8215 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK 74133-2967

Tripadvisor

#9. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (87 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4525 East 51st. Street, Tulsa, OK 74135-3701

Tripadvisor

#8. Bonefish Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (81 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 71st Street, Tulsa, OK

Tripadvisor

#7. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (39 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6728 S Memorial Drive, Tulsa, OK 74133-2055

Tripadvisor

#6. Ridge Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (96 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9999 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK 74133-5143

Tripadvisor

#5. Peacemaker Lobster & Crab Co.

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 313 E 2nd St, Tulsa, OK 74120-1804

Tripadvisor

#4. Bodean Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (244 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3376 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK 74135-3512

Tripadvisor

#3. Nola's Creole & Cocktails

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (554 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1334 E 15th St Cherry Street, Tulsa, OK 74120-5804

Tripadvisor

#2. Fish Daddy's Grill House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (389 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 10624 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK 74133-2589

Tripadvisor

#1. White River Fish Market

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,058 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1708 N Sheridan Rd, Tulsa, OK 74115-4624

