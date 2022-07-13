ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Tulsa, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47rIqR_0csS602L00
Artur Begel // Shutterstock

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Tulsa on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HDid3_0csS602L00
Tripadvisor

#20. Roosevelt's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (158 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1551 E 15th St, Tulsa, OK 74120-6003
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1STyFG_0csS602L00
Tripadvisor

#19. Roppongi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Healthy, Japanese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 601 S Boston Ave Corner of 6th and Boston, Tulsa, OK 74119-1219
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PXLJM_0csS602L00
Tripadvisor

#18. Ramseys Steak & Grill Delivery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2606 S Sheridan Rd, Tulsa, OK 74129-1016
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BZj8S_0csS602L00
Tripadvisor

#17. Beijing Gourmet

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Chinese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8228 E 61st St Suite 112, Tulsa, OK 74133-1921
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e1VfX_0csS602L00
Tripadvisor

#16. Sushi Hana

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (192 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3739 S Peoria Ave Parking in the back of the location, Tulsa, OK 74105
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=014XQw_0csS602L00
Tripadvisor

#15. Doc's Wine & Food

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (112 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Wine Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3509 S Peoria Ave, Tulsa, OK 74105-2558
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gwSVr_0csS602L00
Tripadvisor

#14. Bluestone Steakhouse & Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (101 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 10032 S Sheridan Rd Suite J, Tulsa, OK 74133-6295
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zAA0J_0csS602L00
Tripadvisor

#13. Cajun Ed's Hebert's Specialty Meats

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2101 E 71st St South, Tulsa, OK 74136-5425
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30xBPe_0csS602L00
Tripadvisor

#12. In The Raw Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6151 S Sheridan Rd, Tulsa, OK 74133-4052
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02bQYv_0csS602L00
Tripadvisor

#11. Sam's Southern Eatery

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Price: $
- Address: 3616 E 11th St Just East of Tulsa University, Tulsa, OK 74112-3830
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pTOeC_0csS602L00
Tripadvisor

#10. Blue Coast Juicy Seafood

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8215 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK 74133-2967
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cXa4A_0csS602L00
Tripadvisor

#9. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (87 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4525 East 51st. Street, Tulsa, OK 74135-3701
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1apn2W_0csS602L00
Tripadvisor

#8. Bonefish Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (81 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 71st Street, Tulsa, OK
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nT8Pv_0csS602L00
Tripadvisor

#7. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6728 S Memorial Drive, Tulsa, OK 74133-2055
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E04AL_0csS602L00
Tripadvisor

#6. Ridge Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (96 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9999 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK 74133-5143
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g8fYL_0csS602L00
Tripadvisor

#5. Peacemaker Lobster & Crab Co.

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 313 E 2nd St, Tulsa, OK 74120-1804
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dwezr_0csS602L00
Tripadvisor

#4. Bodean Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (244 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3376 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK 74135-3512
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WjeRN_0csS602L00
Tripadvisor

#3. Nola's Creole & Cocktails

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (554 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1334 E 15th St Cherry Street, Tulsa, OK 74120-5804
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DtBpo_0csS602L00
Tripadvisor

#2. Fish Daddy's Grill House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (389 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10624 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK 74133-2589
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vO7H0_0csS602L00
Tripadvisor

#1. White River Fish Market

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,058 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1708 N Sheridan Rd, Tulsa, OK 74115-4624
- Read more on Tripadvisor

