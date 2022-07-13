ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Waco, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Waco, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Waco on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#12. George's Restaurant & Bar #2

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (206 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1201 Hewitt Dr #100, Waco, TX 76712
#11. 1424 Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (193 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, European
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1424 Washington Ave, Waco, TX 76701-1131
#10. Te'jun The Texas Cajun

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (97 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 711 N Robinson Dr, Robinson, TX 76706-5049
#9. Catfish King of Waco

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1201 S Valley Mills Dr, Waco, TX 76711-1603
#8. One Thirty Five Prime

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (210 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1201 Hewitt Dr Suite 110, Waco, TX 76712-8833
#7. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (92 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5925 W Waco Dr, Waco, TX 76710
#6. J-Petal

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Thai
- Price: $
- Address: 315 S University Parks Dr Suite 120, Waco, TX 76701-2239
#5. Sergio's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 608 Austin Ave, Waco, TX 76701-2018
#4. Sam's Southern Eatery

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Price: $
- Address: 1824 W Waco Dr, Waco, TX 76701-1042
#3. Fridays seafood and more

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1308 New Dallas Hwy, Bellmead, TX 76705-2429
#2. Cajun Craft

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 601 S 11th St, Waco, TX 76706-1339
#1. Buzzard Billy's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (700 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 100 N Interstate 35 Frontage Rd, Waco, TX 76704
