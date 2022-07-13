Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Washington, D.C., according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Washington, D.C. on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#30. Luke's Lobster Farragut

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 800 17th St NW Entrance on H St, Washington DC, DC 20006-3962

#29. Farmers Fishers Bakers

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,700 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3000 K St NW The Washington Harbour - Georgetown Waterfront, Washington DC, DC 20007-5109

#28. RT's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (330 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3804 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA 22305-2409

#27. Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar DC

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (156 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Peruvian, Latin

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1823 L Street Northwest, Washington DC, DC 20036

#26. Truluck's Ocean's Finest Seafood & Crab

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 700 K St NW Suite 70, Washington DC, DC 20001-5690

#25. Mele Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (237 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1723 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA 22209-2503

#24. The Grilled Oyster Company

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (70 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3701 Newark St NW, Washington DC, DC 20016-3014

#23. Ivy City Smokehouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (102 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1356 Okie St NE, Washington DC, DC 20002-1732

#22. Captain White's Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (134 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1100 Maine Ave SW, Washington DC, DC 20024-2423

#21. Quarterdeck

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (483 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1200 Fort Myer Dr, Arlington, VA 22209-3503

#20. Rappahannock Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (94 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1309 5th St NE, Washington DC, DC 20002-7003

#19. Ophelia's Fish House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 501 8th St SE, Washington DC, DC 20003-2835

#18. Sequoia DC

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (870 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3000 K St NW Washington Harbour, Washington DC, DC 20007-5109

#17. Tony & Joe's Seafood Place

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (633 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3000 K St NW Washington Harbour Complex, Washington DC, DC 20007-5109

#16. Old Ebbitt Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12,919 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 675 15th St NW, Washington DC, DC 20005-5702

#15. Legal Sea Foods

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (249 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2401 Smith Boulevard Reagan National Airport, National Hall, Entrance to Gates 23-34 Concourse, Arlington, VA 22202

#14. Luke's Lobster Georgetown

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (137 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1211 Potomac St NW, Washington DC, DC 20007-3212

#13. The Salt Line DC

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (167 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 79 Potomac Ave SE, Washington DC, DC 20003

#12. Kellari Taverna

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (354 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Mediterranean

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1700 K St NW Frnt 7, Washington DC, DC 20006-3817

#11. Hank’s Oyster Bar on the Wharf

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (262 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 701 Wharf Street, Washington DC, DC 20024

#10. Hot N Juicy crawfish

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (534 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2651 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington DC, DC 20008-1546

#9. The Oceanaire Seafood Room

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (816 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1201 F St NW Frnt 1, Washington DC, DC 20004-1217

#8. Hank's Oyster Bar Dupont Circle

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (824 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1624 Q St NW Suite 100, Washington DC, DC 20009-6354

#7. Pearl Dive Oyster Palace

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (402 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1612 14th St NW, Washington DC, DC 20009-4307

#6. Fiola Mare DC

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,086 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3050 K St NW, Washington DC, DC 20007-5122

#5. Luke's Lobster Penn Quarter

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (719 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 624 E St NW, Washington DC, DC 20004-2203

#4. Ocean Prime

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (242 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1341 G St NW Colorado Building, Washington DC, DC 20005

#3. BlackSalt Fish Market & Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (672 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4883 MacArthur Blvd NW, Washington DC, DC 20007-1578

#2. Joe's Seafood Prime Steak & Stone Crab

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,402 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 750 15th St NW, Washington DC, DC 20005-1018

#1. Grillfish

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,393 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1200 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington DC, DC 20036-6802

