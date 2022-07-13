ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Washington, D.C., according to Tripadvisor

Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Washington, D.C. on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42oOLK_0csS5rKS00
Tripadvisor

#30. Luke's Lobster Farragut

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 800 17th St NW Entrance on H St, Washington DC, DC 20006-3962
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dzmw6_0csS5rKS00
Tripadvisor

#29. Farmers Fishers Bakers

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,700 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3000 K St NW The Washington Harbour - Georgetown Waterfront, Washington DC, DC 20007-5109
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FA3oP_0csS5rKS00
Tripadvisor

#28. RT's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (330 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3804 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA 22305-2409
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EXDFH_0csS5rKS00
Tripadvisor

#27. Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar DC

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (156 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Peruvian, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1823 L Street Northwest, Washington DC, DC 20036
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d3rQ9_0csS5rKS00
Tripadvisor

#26. Truluck's Ocean's Finest Seafood & Crab

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 700 K St NW Suite 70, Washington DC, DC 20001-5690
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14pMPC_0csS5rKS00
Tripadvisor

#25. Mele Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (237 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1723 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA 22209-2503
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bJdZm_0csS5rKS00
Tripadvisor

#24. The Grilled Oyster Company

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (70 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3701 Newark St NW, Washington DC, DC 20016-3014
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0trLgO_0csS5rKS00
Tripadvisor

#23. Ivy City Smokehouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (102 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1356 Okie St NE, Washington DC, DC 20002-1732
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RbzT2_0csS5rKS00
Tripadvisor

#22. Captain White's Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (134 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1100 Maine Ave SW, Washington DC, DC 20024-2423
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cWYo5_0csS5rKS00
Tripadvisor

#21. Quarterdeck

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (483 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1200 Fort Myer Dr, Arlington, VA 22209-3503
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aC7o6_0csS5rKS00
Tripadvisor

#20. Rappahannock Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (94 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1309 5th St NE, Washington DC, DC 20002-7003
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vGnyG_0csS5rKS00
Tripadvisor

#19. Ophelia's Fish House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 501 8th St SE, Washington DC, DC 20003-2835
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YwY0c_0csS5rKS00
Tripadvisor

#18. Sequoia DC

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (870 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3000 K St NW Washington Harbour, Washington DC, DC 20007-5109
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zxvpl_0csS5rKS00
Tripadvisor

#17. Tony & Joe's Seafood Place

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (633 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3000 K St NW Washington Harbour Complex, Washington DC, DC 20007-5109
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UYKUe_0csS5rKS00
Tripadvisor

#16. Old Ebbitt Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12,919 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 675 15th St NW, Washington DC, DC 20005-5702
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LYrN1_0csS5rKS00
Tripadvisor

#15. Legal Sea Foods

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (249 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2401 Smith Boulevard Reagan National Airport, National Hall, Entrance to Gates 23-34 Concourse, Arlington, VA 22202
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BaFvz_0csS5rKS00
Tripadvisor

#14. Luke's Lobster Georgetown

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (137 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1211 Potomac St NW, Washington DC, DC 20007-3212
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2beH9a_0csS5rKS00
Tripadvisor

#13. The Salt Line DC

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (167 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 79 Potomac Ave SE, Washington DC, DC 20003
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MQ6ha_0csS5rKS00
Tripadvisor

#12. Kellari Taverna

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (354 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1700 K St NW Frnt 7, Washington DC, DC 20006-3817
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35xrbV_0csS5rKS00
Tripadvisor

#11. Hank’s Oyster Bar on the Wharf

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (262 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 701 Wharf Street, Washington DC, DC 20024
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36cTWA_0csS5rKS00
Tripadvisor

#10. Hot N Juicy crawfish

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (534 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2651 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington DC, DC 20008-1546
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hv1t7_0csS5rKS00
Tripadvisor

#9. The Oceanaire Seafood Room

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (816 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1201 F St NW Frnt 1, Washington DC, DC 20004-1217
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3umP5p_0csS5rKS00
Tripadvisor

#8. Hank's Oyster Bar Dupont Circle

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (824 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1624 Q St NW Suite 100, Washington DC, DC 20009-6354
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RRzXJ_0csS5rKS00
Tripadvisor

#7. Pearl Dive Oyster Palace

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (402 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1612 14th St NW, Washington DC, DC 20009-4307
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pbOaY_0csS5rKS00
Tripadvisor

#6. Fiola Mare DC

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,086 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3050 K St NW, Washington DC, DC 20007-5122
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dpnX1_0csS5rKS00
Tripadvisor

#5. Luke's Lobster Penn Quarter

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (719 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 624 E St NW, Washington DC, DC 20004-2203
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ad9x6_0csS5rKS00
Tripadvisor

#4. Ocean Prime

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (242 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1341 G St NW Colorado Building, Washington DC, DC 20005
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Exmkz_0csS5rKS00
Tripadvisor

#3. BlackSalt Fish Market & Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (672 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4883 MacArthur Blvd NW, Washington DC, DC 20007-1578
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PcLAb_0csS5rKS00
Tripadvisor

#2. Joe's Seafood Prime Steak & Stone Crab

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,402 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 750 15th St NW, Washington DC, DC 20005-1018
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VoKxo_0csS5rKS00
Tripadvisor

#1. Grillfish

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,393 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1200 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington DC, DC 20036-6802
