Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Tampa on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#28. AQUA

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (247 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7627 W Courtney Campbell Causeway The Westin Tampa Bay, Tampa, FL 33607-1431

#27. Mr. & Mrs. Crab

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4426 W Gandy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33611-3302

#26. Frankie's Lobstah Trap

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (54 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2223 W. Westshore Blvd., Tampa, FL 33607

#25. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (61 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 17021 Palm Pointe Dr, Tampa, FL 33647

#24. Ricks on the River

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (317 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2305 N Willow Ave, Tampa, FL 33607-2807

#23. Salt Shack On The Bay

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (118 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5415 W Tyson Ave, Tampa, FL 33611-3227

#22. Red Lobster

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (76 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 11601 N. Dale Mabry, Tampa, FL 33618

#21. Bonefish Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (127 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 13262 N. Dale Mabry, Tampa, FL 33618

#20. Taste of Boston

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (108 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5314 Interbay Blvd, Tampa, FL 33611-4136

#19. Ulele

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,035 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1810 N Highland Ave, Tampa, FL 33602-2605

#18. Blue Sea Seafood Market and Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $

- Address: 7110 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa, FL 33604-4954

#17. Red Lobster

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (157 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2625 E Busch Blvd, Tampa, FL 33612

#16. Watervue Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 700 Harbour Post Dr, Tampa, FL 33602-6700

#15. Bahama Breeze

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,032 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Caribbean

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3045 N Rocky Point Dr E, Tampa, FL 33607-5802

#14. Bonefish Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (243 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3665 Henderson Blvd, Tampa, FL 33609-4501

#13. Jackson's Bistro Bar & Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,829 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 601 S Harbour Island Blvd Suite 100, Tampa, FL 33602-5735

#12. Lobster Haven

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (159 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 12807 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL 33635-9650

#11. Harpoon Harry’s Crab House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (142 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 225 S Franklin St, Tampa, FL 33602-5329

#10. Hula Bay Club

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (388 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5210 W Tyson Ave, Tampa, FL 33611-3224

#9. Shrimp & Co

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (161 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2202 E 7th Ave, Tampa, FL 33605-4002

#8. Rusty Pelican - Tampa

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (864 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2425 Rocky Point Dr, Tampa, FL 33607

#7. Big Ray's Fish Camp

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (167 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6116 Interbay Blvd, Tampa, FL 33611-4911

#6. Catch Twenty Three

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (314 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 10103 Montague St, Tampa, FL 33626-1857

#5. Shells Seafood Restaurant - South Tampa

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (280 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 202 S Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33609-2817

#4. Oystercatchers

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,098 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2900 Bayport Dr, Tampa, FL 33607-1479

#3. Happy Fish

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (765 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Peruvian, Latin

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4046 N Armenia Ave Fiesta Plaza, Tampa, FL 33607-1002

#2. Shells Seafood North Tampa

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (531 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2101 E Fowler Ave, Tampa, FL 33612-5505

#1. Eddie V's Prime Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (850 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4400 W Boy Scout Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607

