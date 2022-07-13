ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 3 days ago

Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Tampa on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

Tripadvisor

#28. AQUA

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (247 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7627 W Courtney Campbell Causeway The Westin Tampa Bay, Tampa, FL 33607-1431
Tripadvisor

#27. Mr. & Mrs. Crab

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4426 W Gandy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33611-3302
Tripadvisor

#26. Frankie's Lobstah Trap

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2223 W. Westshore Blvd., Tampa, FL 33607
Tripadvisor

#25. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (61 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 17021 Palm Pointe Dr, Tampa, FL 33647
Tripadvisor

#24. Ricks on the River

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (317 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2305 N Willow Ave, Tampa, FL 33607-2807
Tripadvisor

#23. Salt Shack On The Bay

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (118 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5415 W Tyson Ave, Tampa, FL 33611-3227
Tripadvisor

#22. Red Lobster

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (76 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11601 N. Dale Mabry, Tampa, FL 33618
Tripadvisor

#21. Bonefish Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (127 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 13262 N. Dale Mabry, Tampa, FL 33618
Tripadvisor

#20. Taste of Boston

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (108 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5314 Interbay Blvd, Tampa, FL 33611-4136
Tripadvisor

#19. Ulele

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,035 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1810 N Highland Ave, Tampa, FL 33602-2605
Tripadvisor

#18. Blue Sea Seafood Market and Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $
- Address: 7110 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa, FL 33604-4954
Tripadvisor

#17. Red Lobster

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (157 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2625 E Busch Blvd, Tampa, FL 33612
Tripadvisor

#16. Watervue Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 700 Harbour Post Dr, Tampa, FL 33602-6700
Tripadvisor

#15. Bahama Breeze

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,032 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Caribbean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3045 N Rocky Point Dr E, Tampa, FL 33607-5802
Tripadvisor

#14. Bonefish Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (243 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3665 Henderson Blvd, Tampa, FL 33609-4501
Tripadvisor

#13. Jackson's Bistro Bar & Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,829 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 601 S Harbour Island Blvd Suite 100, Tampa, FL 33602-5735
Tripadvisor

#12. Lobster Haven

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (159 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12807 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL 33635-9650
Tripadvisor

#11. Harpoon Harry’s Crab House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (142 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 225 S Franklin St, Tampa, FL 33602-5329
Tripadvisor

#10. Hula Bay Club

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (388 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5210 W Tyson Ave, Tampa, FL 33611-3224
Tripadvisor

#9. Shrimp & Co

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (161 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2202 E 7th Ave, Tampa, FL 33605-4002
Tripadvisor

#8. Rusty Pelican - Tampa

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (864 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2425 Rocky Point Dr, Tampa, FL 33607
Tripadvisor

#7. Big Ray's Fish Camp

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (167 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6116 Interbay Blvd, Tampa, FL 33611-4911
Tripadvisor

#6. Catch Twenty Three

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (314 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10103 Montague St, Tampa, FL 33626-1857
Tripadvisor

#5. Shells Seafood Restaurant - South Tampa

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (280 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 202 S Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33609-2817
Tripadvisor

#4. Oystercatchers

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,098 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2900 Bayport Dr, Tampa, FL 33607-1479
Tripadvisor

#3. Happy Fish

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (765 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Peruvian, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4046 N Armenia Ave Fiesta Plaza, Tampa, FL 33607-1002
Tripadvisor

#2. Shells Seafood North Tampa

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (531 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2101 E Fowler Ave, Tampa, FL 33612-5505
Tripadvisor

#1. Eddie V's Prime Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (850 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4400 W Boy Scout Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607
