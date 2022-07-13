Ekaterina Kondratova // Shutterstock

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in White Plains, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in White Plains on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#13. Rini's Restaurant and Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (99 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Dessert, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 12 W Main St, Elmsford, NY 10523-2436

#12. Mediterraneo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (283 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 366 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich, CT 06830-6523

#11. Nikko Hibachi Sushi & Lounge

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 240 White Plains Rd, Tarrytown, NY 10591-5804

#10. Bistro 12

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (270 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Mediterranean

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 12 Main St, Tarrytown, NY 10591-3614

#9. New Central Seafood

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (96 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 285 N Central Ave, Hartsdale, NY 10530-1803

#8. Ruby's Oyster Bar & Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (177 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 45 Purchase St, Rye, NY 10580-3004

#7. Elm Street Oyster House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (269 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 11 W Elm St, Greenwich, CT 06830-6433

#6. Azuma Sushi Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 219 E Hartsdale Ave, Hartsdale, NY 10530-3502

#5. Aberdeen Seafood and Dim Sum

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (157 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3 Barker Ave, White Plains, NY 10601-1509

#4. Eastchester Fish Gourmet

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (246 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 837 Post Rd, Scarsdale, NY 10583-5501

#3. Holy Crab Cajun Seafood Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Cajun & Creole, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 32 Mamaroneck Ave, White Plains, NY 10601-3308

#2. Aquario Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (94 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, European

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 141 Lake St, Harrison, NY 10604-1903

#1. KEE Oyster House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (65 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 126 E Post Rd # 128, White Plains, NY 10601-5103

