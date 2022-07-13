ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Columbia, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 3 days ago

Ekaterina Kondratova // Shutterstock

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019 . But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Columbia on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

Tripadvisor

#19. Nick's Gyros & Grill

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Seafood
- Price: $
- Address: 780 Saint Andrews Rd, Columbia, SC 29210-5115
Tripadvisor

#18. Magnolia Buffet

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10060 Two Notch Rd, Columbia, SC 29223-4396
Tripadvisor

#17. The Seafood Academy of Columbia

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Dessert, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7535 Garners Ferry Rd Ste G Suite G, Columbia, SC 29209
Tripadvisor

#16. Wild Crab Seafood

- Rating: 2.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Cajun & Creole
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 275 Park Terrace Dr Suite 200, Columbia, SC 29212-3726
Tripadvisor

#15. The Krab Hut

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Service (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Cajun & Creole
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 280 Harbison Blvd, Columbia, SC 29212-2247
Tripadvisor

#14. Red Lobster

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10136 Two Notch Road Unit 106, Columbia, SC 29229
Tripadvisor

#13. Captain D's

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Price: $
- Address: 7331 Garners Ferry Rd, Columbia, SC 29209-2110
Tripadvisor

#12. Ocean View Seafood Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (55 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1904 Broad River Rd, Columbia, SC 29210-7005
Tripadvisor

#11. Yummi Crab

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 150 Forum Dr Village at Sandhill, Columbia, SC 29229-7937
Tripadvisor

#10. Atlantic Seafood Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $
- Address: 2444 Decker Blvd, Columbia, SC 29206-2362
Tripadvisor

#9. Palmetto Seafood Company

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Specialty Food Market, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2200 Gervais St, Columbia, SC 29204
Tripadvisor

#8. Bonefish Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (95 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4708 Forest Drive, Columbia, SC 29206
Tripadvisor

#7. Blue Fin

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (131 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 461 Town Center Pl Ste 4, Columbia, SC 29229-7961
Tripadvisor

#6. Harbor Inn

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (61 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7275 Two Notch Rd, Columbia, SC 29223-7532
Tripadvisor

#5. Bonefish Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (218 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1260 Bower Pkwy Ste A1, Columbia, SC 29212
Tripadvisor

#4. Golden Bay Seafood Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6164 Saint Andrews Rd, Columbia, SC 29212-3122
Tripadvisor

#3. Oyster Bar Columbia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (130 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1123 Park St, Columbia, SC 29201-3137
Tripadvisor

#2. Pearlz Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (367 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 936 Gervais St, Columbia, SC 29201-3128
Tripadvisor

#1. Blue Marlin

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,502 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1200 Lincoln St, Columbia, SC 29201-3136
